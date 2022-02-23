×
Create
Notifications

How to play with friends in Genshin Impact: Beginner’s guide

Genshin Impact travelers can visit each other&rsquo;s worlds (Image via HoyYoverse)
Genshin Impact travelers can visit each other’s worlds (Image via HoyYoverse)
Vineet Kumar Naik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 04:08 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact players can find their daily routine quite monotonous at times. Playing story quests, exploring areas, and clearing the spiral abyss can be fun, but sometimes, they want to enjoy the world of Tevyat with their friends.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact has an online multiplayer feature where travelers can visit each other’s worlds to have fun or help them with quests and puzzles.

After the 2.5 update, a new realm was added to the game called the Serenitea Pot. It is a new housing system where users can create their own homes and invite others to visit their Serenitea Pot.

i did so much co-op in genshin today!! https://t.co/LlNjja7GJo

Genshin Impact: Use co-op mode to play with friends

A beginner&rsquo;s guide to playing with friends (Image via Genshin Impact)
A beginner’s guide to playing with friends (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can play with friends using the co-op mode in Genshin Impact. The co-op menu can be accessed at the Paimon menu or from the in-game user interface.

In the co-op mode, a party of four friends can explore the host’s world simultaneously and visit domains, fight monsters, and explore areas for treasure together.

Now Kiss.When the resin is all gone, my friends and I just like to do silly photos 😂. Show me your fav shots hanging out in co-op!#GenshinImapct #Genshin https://t.co/gXLTSnaCTJ

The game also has a cross-play feature that allows different platform (PC, console, mobile) players to join co-op sessions as long as they are on the same regional servers (NA, EU, Asia, or SAR).

Unfortunately, newbies do not have this feature unlocked from an early stage. To be in a co-op session with friends, users will first have to increase their adventure rank to level 16, and second, they will need their friend’s UIDs (Unique ID) to add them to the in-game friend’s list.

The UID is always displayed at the bottom right of the screen and is required to access the online multiplayer. Once the code has been found, gamers can follow the following steps to begin their Co-Op session:

  • To host a world, they simply need to give their UID to their friends who plan on joining.
  • Once they have sent in a request to co-op, accepting it will begin the multiplayer.

To join a co-op is also reasonably straightforward. Readers can go to the Paimon menu and select the co-op settings. In the co-op menu, they may either enter the UID of the host or select them from their friend’s list.

Also Read Article Continues below

The process of hosting or joining a co-op could vary a little depending on the platform, but the end result is the same.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी