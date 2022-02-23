How to play with friends in Genshin Impact: Beginner’s guide

Genshin Impact players can find their daily routine quite monotonous at times. Playing story quests, exploring areas, and clearing the spiral abyss can be fun, but sometimes, they want to enjoy the world of Tevyat with their friends.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact has an online multiplayer feature where travelers can visit each other’s worlds to have fun or help them with quests and puzzles.

After the 2.5 update, a new realm was added to the game called the Serenitea Pot. It is a new housing system where users can create their own homes and invite others to visit their Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact: Use co-op mode to play with friends

Gamers can play with friends using the co-op mode in Genshin Impact. The co-op menu can be accessed at the Paimon menu or from the in-game user interface.

In the co-op mode, a party of four friends can explore the host’s world simultaneously and visit domains, fight monsters, and explore areas for treasure together.

The game also has a cross-play feature that allows different platform (PC, console, mobile) players to join co-op sessions as long as they are on the same regional servers (NA, EU, Asia, or SAR).

Unfortunately, newbies do not have this feature unlocked from an early stage. To be in a co-op session with friends, users will first have to increase their adventure rank to level 16, and second, they will need their friend’s UIDs (Unique ID) to add them to the in-game friend’s list.

The UID is always displayed at the bottom right of the screen and is required to access the online multiplayer. Once the code has been found, gamers can follow the following steps to begin their Co-Op session:

To host a world, they simply need to give their UID to their friends who plan on joining.

Once they have sent in a request to co-op, accepting it will begin the multiplayer.

To join a co-op is also reasonably straightforward. Readers can go to the Paimon menu and select the co-op settings. In the co-op menu, they may either enter the UID of the host or select them from their friend’s list.

The process of hosting or joining a co-op could vary a little depending on the platform, but the end result is the same.

