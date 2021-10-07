How to play with friends in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Players have been enjoying the recent release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawls, but now that they've learned the ropes, they're curious about how to play the title against friends. The game features local multiplayer mode and online play, which involves a straightforward method to compete with friends.

When it comes to games like the All-Star Brawl, there's nothing quite like getting the bragging rights over a defeated friend. Of course, in order to challenge a friend, a player first needs to know how to join a match with them. This article will explain how to do just that.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has a local multiplayer mode and online play, but no crossplay

The good news for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fans is that they will be able to play with friends locally and online with those who use the same console/device as them. Unfortunately, there is no crossplay capability currently available for All-Star Brawl.

It's pretty simple to play with friends that have the same device. Xbox players can invite fellow Xbox users to their game. The same rule applies for Switch, PC, and PlayStation users as well. All one needs to do is invite their friend to a match and wait for them to accept it and join. Then it's just a matter of starting the game.

Of course, it's even easier for friends to play if they're in the same physical location, as they'll just need to navigate to the local multiplayer mode and connect the necessary amount of controllers. For example, on the Nintendo Switch, up to four players can join the same game locally, as long as there are enough controllers to go around.

While there has been no official announcement yet regarding crossplay functionality, there are rumors circulating that it could potentially be added in the future. That would certainly only make the game more popular, as it would allow All-Star Brawl gamers to join a game with all of their friends, irrespective of which console they use.

