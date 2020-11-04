How to play GTA 5 on Android devices by mirroring the game via Steam Link: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time. The game was initially released back in September 2013 and still boasts a massive player base. It was the first game from the iconic series that had three protagonists – Franklin, Michael and Trevor.

The title is available for the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It is also set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2021.

The latest installment from the series is so popular that some users even want to play it on their mobile devices. However, the game is not available as a standalone on the platform.

Therefore, in this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to mirror GTA 5 on the phone using Steam Link.

How to play GTA 5 on Android devices by mirroring the game via Steam Link

It is essential to note that players must first have a PC or laptop that is capable of running GTA 5. The game should be running on the screen of the users via Steam. Players would also need a good internet connection and a decent mobile phone connected to the same network.

Follow the steps given below to mirror GTA 5 using Steam Link:

Step 1: First, download the Steam Link app on your device. You can click on the link given below to directly visit the app's page on Google Play Store.

Click here.

Step 2: Next, pair the mobile device to the Steam app on your PC/laptop. After the device is paired, click on the ‘Start Playing button.’

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: The screen will transition to the ‘Big Picture Mode’, and your PC/laptop will be mirrored on your phone.

Step 4: Finally, select GTA 5 from your Steam library and click the ‘Play’ button.

