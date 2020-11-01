The GTA franchise has managed to get a lot of things right such as the soundtrack, characters, satire and, more importantly, cheat codes.

Cheat codes are remnants of a time gone by in videogames as developers have moved past the need for such codes during a game's development.

Cheat codes were essentially put in place so that the developers could move past levels so as to test a game and not encounter resistance while doing so. However, with more sophisticated dev kits now available, cheat codes are rarely ever incorporated in video games anymore.

However, Rockstar have maintained the age-old tradition of cheat codes in the GTA games, with players being able to make themselves invincible in multiple games, including the last game in the series, GTA 5.

How to make invincibility last longer in GTA 5

GTA 5 allows players to render themselves invincible to gunfire and all other sorts of damage, but only for a limited amount of time. Once the invincibility expires, players must once again seek cover and avoid damage or simply re-enter the code.

However, there exists a much simpler way to make the invincibility last just a bit longer in GTA 5. Since GTA 5 offers players multiple characters to switch between, each with their own special abilities, switching to Trevor might help invincibility last longer.

Follow these steps to ensure that your invincibility lasts for longer:

Switch to Trevor. Use the invincibility cheat code. When the timer has 30 seconds or less on it, turn on Trevor's special ability. Reuse the invisibility cheat code. Repeat the process for as long as required.

Players can input the cheat code while in the Pause Menu to ensure that they can input the cheat while not being at risk of taking damage from enemies.