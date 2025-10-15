How to play the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2?

The Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2 is the centerpiece of the latest seasonal update. This new limited-time mode has been released as part of this year's Halloween celebrations and features an interesting list of modifiers that make the gameplay loop very fun.In this article, we will explore how you can play the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more. A guide to play the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2The Haunted Masquerade event is part of Overwatch 2's arcade playlist of the season. It went live on October 14, 2025, with the latest seasonal update, and is guaranteed to stay till Halloween.In this event, we will have two teams of five, and you can pick and choose the heroes of your choice. Now, what makes this mode extremely interesting is that there are modifiers that exist in the form of 'Masks'. When you wear these mythical masks, you get a range of hero buffs depending on which Mask you have worn.Now, these Masks have very unique buff modifiers, and some of them trigger special benefits to heroes linked via lore, such as a Roadhog wearing the Junkrat Mask would get access to an explosive chain hook. Now, the strategy is to fight with your team and use the downtime to hunt for Masks scattered around the map. Once you've secured it, use your newfound powers and combine your abilities with your teammates to eliminate your opposition. Check out: Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlockAll Masks in the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2To make things easier, we have compiled a list of all the Masks that are available in the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2. As per the official patch notes, here are the different Masks and the modifiers they provide in-game:MaskBase ModifiersExclusive Effect (Hero Lore connection)OrisaDecreases knockback applied to you. Decreases debuff duration on you.Sojourn Only: Gain the ability to attach Disruptor Orb to allied Orisa.Ramattra MaskSlow any nearby enemies by 30%.Zenyatta Only: Applying Orb of Discord to allied Ramattra in Nemesis Form also applies it to enemies near him. Does not cause allied Ramattra to take additional damage.Reinhardt MaskGain 50 armor. Increases melee damage.Brigitte Only: Increases Brigitte shield size and durability when they are in close proximity.Roadhog MaskGain the ability to heal yourself by 100 health every 30 seconds.Junkrat Only: Concussion Mine explosions douse enemies with gasoline. Any explosion damage within 10 seconds ignites them.Winston MaskMelee damage now knocks enemies back.Tracer Only: Gain the ability to attach her Pulse Bomb to allied Winston. Either Winston or Tracer can detonate it.Genji MaskGain the ability to double jump.Hanzo Only: Any enemy hit by an allied Genji's Swift Strike or Dragonblade is marked. Shots home toward marked enemies.Hanzo MaskThe farther the enemy, the more damage dealt to them.Genji Only: Gain the ability to activate Hanzo's Dragonstrike during Dragonblade. Doing so will cancel the rest of Dragonblade.Junkrat MaskEnemies explode on death.Roadhog Only: Chain Hook now explodes on impact. Detonating Junkrat's Concussion Mines increases explosion damage and radius.Mei MaskIncreases damage against nearby enemies by 25%.Juno Only: Pulsar Torpedoes now freeze any target slowed by an allied Mei for 1.5 seconds.Reaper MaskDealing damage heals you.Moira Only: Gain the ability to attach Biotic Orb to Reaper when it is close to him.Sojourn MaskDealing critical damage generates 50% additional ultimate charge.Orisa Only: Energy Javelin now creates Sojourn's Disruptor Orb on environmental impact.Soldier: 76 MaskIncreases your attack speed.Ana Only: Biotic Grenade creates Soldier: 76's Biotic Field on impact.Symmetra MaskSubstitutes 50% of your health with shields.Lifeweaver Only: Petal Platform gains a barrier around it.Torbjörn MaskGain an additional ability that applies armor to you for 10 seconds.Mercy Only: While Caduceus Staff is equipped, gain the ability to apply Torbjörn's Overload on allies.Tracer MaskIncreases movement speed.Winston Only: Gain the ability to Recall to Winston's Barrier Projector.Ana MaskReduce all incoming damage by 15%.Soldier: 76 Only: Gain an additional Biotic ability that while in use, prevents healing on enemies hit by Helix Rockets.Brigitte MaskDealing melee damage to enemies heals nearby allies.Reinhardt Only: When Inspired by allied Brigitte, Charge explodes on impact. Inspired status stacks up to 3 times, increasing explosion damage and radius.Juno MaskHolding jump lets you hover midair.Mei Only: When Ice Wall comes into contact with Juno's Orbital Ray, creates a Blizzard.Lifeweaver MaskDeal additional damage while airborne or on Lifeweaver's Petal Platform.Symmetra Only: Turrets can now also target allies, granting armor over time.Mercy MaskIncreases your base health by 20%.Torbjörn Only: Turret now applies toggleable healing or damage boost to allies within range.Moira MaskConstantly regenerate health. Eliminations increase regen rate for 10 seconds.Reaper Only: Increases movement speed and jump height during Wraith Form.Zenyatta MaskApplies a mini Orb of Harmony to you.Ramattra Only: Gain the ability to detonate allied Zenyatta's Orbs of Discord. Their explosions damage nearby enemies and apply a temporary Orb of Discord to them.Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 19: All Battle Pass skins revealed so farThat's everything you need to know about the Haunted Masquerade event in OW2. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.