  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:30 GMT
Lifeweaver Mythic skin
Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fans are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the brand-new Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. Lifeweaver's Divide Druid Mythic has been released alongside the Season 19 update for the title, and it is definitely a beautifully crafted piece of art.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the different variants available for this cosmetic and how you can unlock the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

All variants of the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

The Divine Druid Lifeweaver skin features a total of three unique collectible variants. This includes:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Variant 1 (default): The default cosmetic for the Mythic features a jade-green theme with unique embellishment across its entire dress.
  • Variant 2: The second variant of the cosmetic features a tangerine-themed skin, with gold embellishment on the dress.
  • Variant 3: The third variant for the cosmetic features a deep-green base color on Lifeweaver's clothes, paired with some intricate gold embroidery.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As you progress through the different levels of the Mythic cosmetic, you will unlock a range of unique VFX and SFX that are exclusive to this skin.

Ad

Price

Similar to all other Mythic skins in the game, the Lifeweaver Mythic skin costs a total of 80 Mythic Prisms. Once you've unlocked the base variant of the skin, you can then spend 10 Mythic Prisms for each of the unlockable variants of the Mythic skin.

Read more: Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we know

How to unlock the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

The only way to get your hands on a Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 is through the Mythic shop. You can access it by following these steps:

Ad
  • Launch Overwatch 2 via your preferred platform.
  • Log in using your credentials, and head to the main menu.
  • Next, locate the Mythic shop, which is located in the 'Shop' section of the menu.
  • From here, navigate to the Lifeweaver Mythic, and proceed to confirm your purchase.

As we stated above, you need to have at least 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock this skin. On that note, here is a detailed price list for these Prisms in OW2:

Ad
  • 10 Mythic Prisms: $9.99
  • 25 (+5 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $24.99
  • 40 (+10 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $39.99
  • 75 (+25 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $74.99
Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2.

For more related guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications