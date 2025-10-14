Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

Fans are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the brand-new Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. Lifeweaver's Divide Druid Mythic has been released alongside the Season 19 update for the title, and it is definitely a beautifully crafted piece of art.In this article, we will explore all the different variants available for this cosmetic and how you can unlock the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more. All variants of the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2The Divine Druid Lifeweaver skin features a total of three unique collectible variants. This includes:Variant 1 (default): The default cosmetic for the Mythic features a jade-green theme with unique embellishment across its entire dress.Variant 2: The second variant of the cosmetic features a tangerine-themed skin, with gold embellishment on the dress.Variant 3: The third variant for the cosmetic features a deep-green base color on Lifeweaver's clothes, paired with some intricate gold embroidery. As you progress through the different levels of the Mythic cosmetic, you will unlock a range of unique VFX and SFX that are exclusive to this skin. PriceSimilar to all other Mythic skins in the game, the Lifeweaver Mythic skin costs a total of 80 Mythic Prisms. Once you've unlocked the base variant of the skin, you can then spend 10 Mythic Prisms for each of the unlockable variants of the Mythic skin.Read more: Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we knowHow to unlock the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2The only way to get your hands on a Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 is through the Mythic shop. You can access it by following these steps:Launch Overwatch 2 via your preferred platform.Log in using your credentials, and head to the main menu.Next, locate the Mythic shop, which is located in the 'Shop' section of the menu.From here, navigate to the Lifeweaver Mythic, and proceed to confirm your purchase.As we stated above, you need to have at least 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock this skin. On that note, here is a detailed price list for these Prisms in OW2:10 Mythic Prisms: $9.9925 (+5 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $24.9940 (+10 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $39.9975 (+25 Bonus) Mythic Prisms: $74.99That's everything that you need to know about the Lifeweaver Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. For more related guides, check out:Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: How to fix and reasonsNew Sojourn Mythic skin in OW2 revealed: Everything we knowAll hero changes in OW2 Season 18Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah build