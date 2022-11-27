How to play on Lijiang Tower map in Overwatch 2?

Lijiang Tower, a futuristic metropolis in Overwatch 2, has structures with traditional Chinese architecture. The Night Market, Garden, and Control Center are the three central locations on the map that are available in the Control mode.

The Lijiang Tower was constructed in the middle of a contemporary Chinese city, with its bustling streets lined with shops, open gardens, and renowned night markets, where delicacies from all over the region are offered 24/7

Each of the three distinct locales has its distinctive characteristics. Therefore, teams must be aware of which Heroes are best for each of them.

Everything a player needs to know about Lijiang Tower in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Lijiang is a lively and beautiful night city. The map offers several environmental hazards and tight angles where enemies have the potential to ambush. So players should be aware of these difficulties and move forward.

34 Health packs are present in the Lijiang Tower: 8 are located in the Control Center, 12 are in the Garden, and 14 are in the Night Market. When fighting and controlling the objective, players must keep those certain spots in mind and use them when necessary.

Significant falls into the void surround the control points in the Lijiang Tower's Garden and Night Market, which teams should avoid. Push and pull abilities like Pharah's Concussive Blast, Lucio's Soundwave, and Roadhog's Chain Hook can send unwary enemies into these traps and quickly eliminate them.

When attacking the Night Market Control point, use the Objective point's windows to surprise the opposing enemies from unforeseen directions. Many Heroes can slink in and out of the Control Point's windows, but heroes with high mobility and flying ability, like Genji and Pharah, can flank enemies from the above windows.

Players must take control over the objective with tactics in Overwatch 2, as solely pushing through will only fail. Specific vintage points on the map should be dominated by the team having the upper hand in the match.

Best Team composition for Lijiang Tower - Sigma + Reaper + Genji + Lucio + Baptiste

Best Hero Composition for Lijiang Map in Overwatch 2 (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is best as the team has the potential to take advantage of the map's unique terrains, tight spots, and flanking opportunities.

Sigma is a great Tank for Lijiang Tower in Overwatch 2, as he offers excellent defensive functionality with his Experimental Barrier and Kinetic Grasp that absorbs incoming enemy projectiles. His Accretion and Gravitic Flux are fantastic crowd control abilities for upsetting critical enemy targets, taking down weak Heroes, and helping the squad control the objective points.

Reaper has access to various flanking methods that help him reach uncommon shortcuts with Shadow Step and can strike enemies from unanticipated spots. Along the confined control points and narrow tunnels of the game, his

Hellfire Shotguns and Death Blossom are especially well suited for dealing significant damage. Reaper's ability to survive is enhanced by a large amount of natural cover on the map along with his Wraith Form.

Genji can move around the map with his Cyber-Agility. His excellent mobility helps the squad take down important foes from unexpected areas. Shurikens deals a lot of damage, and his Deflect ability can block and rebound enemy shots. Swift Strike and Drangonblade in narrow spaces severely damage the opponent's squad.

Lucio's Speed Boost and Amp It Up helps the squad move more quickly, enabling them to reach Lijiang Tower's control points before the opponents. With his Healing Boost and Sound Barrier, he also offers substantial area-based healing and durability. His Ultimate - Soundwave is lethal in the Night Market and Garden, as he can push enemies off the map.

Baptiste is a great support Hero in Overwatch 2 as he can employ Biotic Launcher and Regenerative Burst to deliver effective area-based healing. His team's placement around the control point may be strengthened with the help of Immortality Field and Amplification Matrix, which also increases his team's damage output and durability.

Poll : 0 votes