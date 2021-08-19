How to play on the map Lavawell in Splitgate

There are a good number of maps or arenas in Splitgate such as Lavawell, despite the game continuing as a free-to-play beta. As more maps are added to the game, it will get increasingly difficult to choose to play a particular map, like Lavawell.

Most of the maps in Splitgate are thrown into the same rotation, regardless of the game mode that players are searching for. That means finding the desired map can be tricky in Splitgate. However, there are a couple of methods that players can employ.

Sometimes there will be weekly challenges that are based on getting kills on a certain map. If players are pursuing that challenge for Lavawell, then using a custom game is out of the question. Instead, players will need to queue in public matches. Trying out game modes like SWAT may narrow down the search, but there is no guarantee.

Splitgate players will simply need to queue into matches and back out of the lobby if Lavawell isn't the map selected. It may take one search or it could take 20, but it's better to back out than wait for an entire match to play out.

If players don't care about the challenge and just want to select the Lavawell map, then creating a custom game is a viable option. As long as there are enough players to join the game, custom games can be started in Splitgate using any arena or map, like Lavawell.

What is the Lavawell map in Splitgate?

Every map in Splitgate has its own theme and different weapon spawns for players to learn. Lavawell is known for having some high powered weapons on the edges of the map.

There are descriptions for each of the arenas or maps on the Splitgate website, and the one for Lavawell keeps it short and effective:

"Fueled by a volcano’s geothermal energy, Lavawell became the first Splitgate arena with portal surfaces not powered by anti-matter. Players will navigate the former research facility’s high-tech laboratories, tight outdoor areas, and hazardous trench of molten rock. At opposite sides, a Rocket Launcher and Railgun spawn, making burning lava the least of your worries."

Players certainly need to watch their back and carefully tred on the Lavawell map. As always, portal skills and map knowledge will play a huge factor in the outcome of the map, and players will need to practice beforehand.

Edited by Siddharth Satish