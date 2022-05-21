How to play Marvel Snap beta

Marvel Snap is a new card battling game centered around the iconic comic book company.

Per Marvel, this new gaming venture is a "fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping card battler" that sends the entire Marvel multiverse into the fray. It was just announced, and a beta period is open to the public.

Players who want to give it a try before it reaches its full release can sign up for the beta from the game's website. They just need to meet the requirements before gaining access.

How to sign up for Marvel Snap beta

The new card-battler looks to include some of Marvel Comics' most iconic characters (Image via Marvel)

This is a bit of a new space for Marvel in gaming. It looks like an enjoyable way to kill some time, and users can begin doing that if they are selected for the beta period.

There are some specific requirements that they need to meet beforehand, however. The beta is only available in a handful of regions:

United States

Canada

Philippines

Singapore

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

If gamers are outside of those locations or don't have a device registered in one of those areas, they will not be able to participate in the Marvel Snap beta.

MARVEL SNAP @MarvelSnap



Build your MARVEL dream team in this fast-paced, action-packed, collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC.



Official Gameplay Reveal: Announcing MARVEL SNAP - The fastest card battler in the multiverse!Build your MARVEL dream team in this fast-paced, action-packed, collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC.Official Gameplay Reveal: youtube.com/watch?v=1rnAN1… Announcing MARVEL SNAP - The fastest card battler in the multiverse! Build your MARVEL dream team in this fast-paced, action-packed, collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC. Official Gameplay Reveal: youtube.com/watch?v=1rnAN1… https://t.co/bmkSMBB2UI

Anyone who belongs to one of those regions must also have an Android device. There is currently no iOS beta period available, and it is unknown if one will happen. Android users are the only ones allowed in for now.

If individuals meet these specifications, signing up for the beta is easy:

Go to the official Marvel Snap website

Click on the purple button in the top right corner that says "Join Beta Test"

On the following screen, click on the "Sign Up Here" link

Complete the survey that appears and provide all the information required

Submit the information, and the sign-up process will be complete

Users selected will receive an email granting them access to test the game in its beta phase.

MARVEL SNAP @MarvelSnap The MARVEL SNAP Android closed beta is almost here —we can't wait to hear what you think about the game! Please give us your feedback. We'll use that precious intel to make things even more superpowered for launch. Thanks for playing... see you in the Multiverse. The MARVEL SNAP Android closed beta is almost here —we can't wait to hear what you think about the game! Please give us your feedback. We'll use that precious intel to make things even more superpowered for launch. Thanks for playing... see you in the Multiverse. https://t.co/afQ3RDglr3

Users aren't guaranteed a spot in the beta. It appears to be a randomized process for those with Android devices who decide to sign up through the Marvel Snap website.

The game is scheduled for a full release in later 2022, though an exact date hasn't been given. The beta period is coming, though, so readers must sign up and hope for a chance to enjoy it before the official launch.

Edited by Ravi Iyer