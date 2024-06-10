How to play Mavis in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Mavis in Squad Busters is one of the top characters on the game tier list that can be found in the Royal World of the game. Similar to her origin in Hay Day Pop, Mavis is a supplier character, whose main objective is to collect carrots from the carrot patches in the battle to get coins. These coins are crucial for building a powerful squad combination in-game.

Squad Busters involves using characters to form squads and win matches. All of the characters have different abilities and damage points. Understanding each character, such as Barbarian, Mavis, Archer Queen, and others, is therefore essential for building the best squads.

In this article, we will understand more about Mavis, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

How to unlock Mavis in Squad Busters?

Mavis in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Mavis is a Common character, who is categorized under the Supplier category of Squad Busters. She can be found in the Royal World of the Game. Her main objective is to collect coins and is often a good character option for loot-based battle mods like the Super Gem Mine battle mod and loot surge.

Players can unlock Mavis by reaching level 42 of the squad journey. Upon reaching level 42, players can unlock Mavis in the journey rewards.

Mavis in Squad Busters

Currently, Mavis has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities of Mavis in the game:

Baby - Pick in-game carrots to exchange for coins

Classic - Get bonus coins for picking a full carrot patch in the battle

Super - Carrots picked help heal the squad to some extent

Ultra - Carrot patches provide additional loot

Players can use the coins collected by Mavis in Squad Busters to open in-match chests. Upon opening, these chests provide you with an option to choose the next member of the squad. This way players can add more squad characters according to their strategy.

A bigger squad helps in clearing enemy squads to win the match. It also helps in collecting the highest number of gems. This makes Mavis in Squad Busters a must-have character in any squad combination. The following are the statistics of Mavis in Squad Busters:

Health 1300 Damage 125 Fusion Health 4450 Fusion Damage 250

Currently, Mavis has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Orange, Underground Gang, and Urban. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are eight emotes available for Mavis. These emotes can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to play Mavis in Squad Busters

Mavis ultra evolution in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Since Mavis is a supplier character, players don't prefer to use her in both offensive and defensive attacking tactics. Both offensively and defensively, she should be used to collect carrots and maximize the number of coins.

Coins collected by Mavis can be used to add Colt to the squad for an offensive strategy. Defensively, coins can be used to add El Primo and Barbarian King to the squad. Mavis has an excellent squad synergy with Trader, Goblin, Penny, and Barbarians.

Mavis, unlike most of the other supplier characters, has better damage ability, so she can be used offensively sometimes against low-health units like Archer Queen. She should never be used as a defender because of her low health

