How to play Penny in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Penny in Squad Busters is one of the top characters on the game tier list that can be found in the Beach World of the game. Like her origin in Brawl Stars, Penny is a supplier category character, whose main objective is to find hidden treasures in the battle to get coins, gems, and keys. These coins are crucial to opening in-game chests and building a powerful squad combination.

Squad Busters involves using characters to form squads and win matches. All of the characters have different abilities and damage points. Therefore, understanding each character, such as Barbarian King, Mavis, Penny, Archer Queen, and others, is essential for building the best squads.

In this article, we will understand more about Penny, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

How to unlock Penny in Squad Busters?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Penny is a Rare character, which is categorized under the Supplier category of Squad Busters. She can be found in the Beach World of the game and her main objective is to find hidden treasures of coins and gems. She is often a good character option for loot-based battle mods like Super Gem Mine and loot surge. Penny has the best squad synergy with Trader, Goblin, and Mavis.

Unlike other supplier category characters, Penny cannot be unlocked from the journey rewards. Only lucky players can unlock her randomly through rare chests. Some characters are also available in the in-game shop, so Penny can be purchased using real money.

All you need to know about Penny in Squad Busters

Penny and other Beach World characters in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Currently, Penny has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities of Penny in the game:

Baby Finds hidden treasures of coins and gems Classic Sometimes hidden treasures include keys that can be used to open chests for free Super Treasures include hearts, which help increase health Ultra Hidden treasures include much more loot, like coins, keys, gems, and hearts

Players can use the coins and keys collected by Penny in Squad Busters to open in-match chests. Upon opening, these chests provide you with an option to choose the next member of the squad. This way players can add more squad characters according to their strategy.

A bigger squad helps in clearing enemy squads to win the match and in collecting the highest number of gems. This makes Penny in Squad Busters a must-have character in any squad combination. The following are the statistics of Penny in Squad Busters:

Health 1300 Damage 230 Fusion Health 4550 Fusion Damage 471

Currently, Penny has multiple emotes available for every evolution. There are eight emotes available for Penny. These emotes can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to play Penny in Squad Busters

Expand Tweet

Since Penny is a supplier character, players should preferably use her as a medium to collect maximum loot and treasures. Baby Penny has a chance of finding up to 15 coins and 16 gems, which can be used to open in-match chests. These numbers increase with every upgraded evolution.

Coins collected by Penny can be used to add Barbarians to the squad for offensive strategy. Defensively, coins can add El Primo and Barbarian King to the squad, and players can use Goblins with Penny to help them collect coins faster.

Penny also has one of the highest damage abilities in the game and she can be used as an attacker in Squad Busters along with tanks or all-rounders like Barbarian King or Barbarian. Her health being 1300 as a baby allows her to defend herself from immediate enemy attacks.