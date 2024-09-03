  • home icon
How to play Royale King in Squad Busters: Abilities, stats, and strategy 

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Sep 03, 2024 15:27 GMT
Royale King in Squad Busters
Royale King can be unlocked form Royal World (Image via Supercell)

Royale King in Squad Busters originally hails from Clash Royale. This Epic troop has low attack and high hit points. He's a melee attacker who hits by punching. All of Royale King's abilities are related to Royale Recruits, whom he summons when the desired conditions are met. They can search and attack foes. Additionally, the troop can be unlocked from Royale Arena onwards.

This article highlights Royale King in Squad Busters.

Everything to know about Royale King in Squad Busters

Stats of the Royale King in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)
Stats of the Royale King in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The Royale king is classified as a Defender. His role is to stay on the front lines, while the more competent attackers deal damage. The King has a low damage stat and cannot be relied on as an attacker.

Stats

The Royale King has the following stats:

  • Health: 3000
  • Damage: 115
  • Fusion Health: 9000
  • Fusion Damage: 230

Also read: Best characters to use with Ice Wizard in Squad Busters

Abilities

In Squad Busters, characters' stats remain unchanged. However, they can evolve into new forms to unlock and improve abilities. The forms and abilities of the Royale King are as follows:

  • Baby Form: Deploys three Royal Chests when a chest is opened.
  • Classic Form: If there is more than one King in the Squad, one extra Recruit is summoned for each extra King.
  • Super Form: A Royal Delivery spell is given that can spawn an Elite Recruit.
  • Ultra Form: Elite Royal Recruits are deployed instead of Royal Recruits.

Strategies for Royale King in Squad Busters

youtube-cover

Royale Recruits don't follow the squad, so they're more effective at the end of battles when all opponents and monsters are concentrated in a relatively small area.

These units are deployed whenever a chest is opened. However, if the recruits are already summoned and another chest is opened, it will trigger a reset. Hence, they will regain their hit points and spawn next to the squad.

Furthermore, unlocking a chest if an enemy squad approaches or attacks will resummon the recruits. This will have an element of surprise, and the opponent may leave you alone.

In terms of team composition, the Royale King pairs well with attackers, due to his low attack. Additionally, the King cannot heal himself, so he needs a Healer in the squad. The Wizard can allow the squad to hold two spells: one from the Royale King, and the second slot can be used for another spell.

