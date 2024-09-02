Beach World is the fourth world of the Squad Busters journey, which starts from level 60 and stays till level 89. This world unlocks three new characters and four new battle mods. The Beach World is based on SuperCell’s Boom Beach game and has a lot of aspects from it.

Players must create powerful squads using attackers, all-rounders, defenders, suppliers, and speedsters to win maximum battles in this world. In this article, we will explore the best characters to use in the Beach World.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Squad Busters characters to use in the Beach World

1) Heavy

Heavy has massive health and deals moderate damage (Image via SuperCell)

Heavy is one of the best defenders in our Squad Busters tier list and can be unlocked in the Beach World. He is a common character with very high health and moderate damage points. He attacks from a range and shoots faster when not moving.

Trending

Baby Heavy has 3000 health and deals 200 damage. His classic evolution heals some HP when shooting faster. Fusion Heavy has an increased health of 9000 and deals 400 damage. Players should use Heavy in the front to protect low-health attackers like Bo and Archer Queen.

2) Penny

Penny finds treasures on the map (Image via SuperCell)

Penny is a rare supplier character that can be found in the game's Beach World. Her special abilities allow her to find hidden chests in the map to earn additional coins, gems, keys, and hearts.

Baby Penny has moderate 1700 health but deals massive damage of 230. Fusion Penny gives an additional treasure map to find resources, has 5100 hit points, and deals 460 damage. Players should prefer using her early in the game to find maximum hidden resources and take down monsters.

3) Greg

Greg chops trees to find coins and gems (Image via SuperCell)

Greg is one of the best supplier characters in Squad Busters and can be unlocked in the Green World. He cuts trees to find gems and coins. Players can use the coins Greg finds to open more chests in the battle and add more characters to the squad.

Baby Greg has 1700 health and deals 100 damage. His ultra evolution finds hearts from the chopped trees. Fusion Greg can chop trees in one hit and has an increased health of 5100. Players should prefer using Greg early in the game just like Penny.

4) Tank

Tank is one of the best defenders (Image via SuperCell)

Tank is a defender character that can be unlocked in the Beach World of Squad Busters. She has massive health but deals low damage when chosen from the chest. Her damage points massively improve when she starts riding her tank vehicle.

Baby Tank has 1800 health, deals 125 damage, and controls all the tank vehicles on the map. Her classic evolution occasionally increases the attack speed of tank vehicles. Ultra Tank has a special ability to heal vehicles during overdrive. Players should prefer using Tank with Archer Queen as baby Archer Queen’s ability helps increase the attack speed of ranged units.

5) Archer Queen

Baby Archer Queen allows ranged units around her to attack faster (Image via SuperCell)

Archer Queen is one of the best epic attackers in Squad Busters and can be found in the Green World. She has 1600 health, deals 140 damage, and allows ranged characters around her to attack faster in the battle.

Her classic evolution occasionally fires exploding arrows at enemies. Super Archer Queen recovers some health when not attacking. Her ultra evolution gives the squad a powerful X-Bow Spell to place X-Bow anywhere on the map.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Squad Busters content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!