How to play Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

Soldier 0 Anby is a highly coveted S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero, with powerful abilities comparable to the strongest damage dealers. Being an attack specialist, she thrives in hypercarry teams containing two support characters. When paired with proper teammates, she can decimate enemies on the battlefield, as long as you properly utilize her skills.

This article will discuss the basics of playing Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby kit and abilities explored

Soldier 0 Anby (Image via HoYoverse)

You must learn the ins and outs of Soldier 0 Anby’s kit in Zenless Zone Zero, to play her optimally. Some of the crucial aspects of her skillset have been discussed below:

Basic Attack

Tap the ability to perform up to five slashes dealing Electric DMG. Hold the button after the fourth hit to pass through the enemies in front.

Special Attack/ EX Special Attack

Soldier 0 Anby dashes diagonally to activate a cross slash dealing Electric DMG.

When the attack hits a target, she applies the Silver Star mark and further charges them. The enemy will receive a White Thunder stack for every one-third of the charge.

When the enemy has White Thunder, press the Special Attack to dash forward, slashing through them as Soldier 0 Anby.

A lightning strike will be summoned on the target upon triggering White Thunder three times. The attack will deal Aftershock DMG.

With enough energy, hold the EX Special Attack to launch a twin sword attack dealing massive Electric DMG. Silver Star will be charged when the ability hits the target.

Ultimate

Soldier 0 Anby performs a series of slashes in front, followed by a lightning strike. She deals massive Electric DMG to enemies in an AoE, while fully charging Silver Star.

Core Passive

Soldier 0 Anby’s damage increases against enemies with the Silver Star mark. The targets also receive additional CRIT DMG from her Aftershock attacks.

How to play Soldier 0 Anby optimally in Zenless Zone Zero

Soldier 0 Anby in action (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have a proper Soldier 0 Anby build in Zenless Zone Zero, you can utilize her abilities like so:

Soldier 0 Anby's damage comes from managing the Silver Star mark. You can apply it on enemies via her EX Special Attack and Ultimate ability.

Hence, you would want to lead with her Special Attack and follow up with Basic Attacks. This will essentially allow S-Rank Anby to mark enemies and deal damage to charge it up.

Keep doing that until you generate maximum White Thunder stacks. Try tapping the skill again to slash through the targets.

Trigger White Thunder three times to unleash the massive lightning strike, which deals Aftershock DMG in an AoE.

Make sure to gather buffs from the supports to enhance Soldier 0 Anby’s Aftershock DMG.

You would also want to hold the EX Special Attack to quickly charge up the Silver Star.

Make sure to use her Ultimate to nuke multiple enemies on the battlefield, if not bosses.

Lastly, try to mix her attacks and dodges to quickly apply the Silver Star mark on targets.

