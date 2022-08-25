How to play Steven Universe in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a platform fighter from Warner Bros. with a huge and fascinating roster of characters, from classic cartoon mainstays to the most iconic superheroes of all time.

Steven Quartz Universe is the iconic eponymous hero of one of Cartoon Network's most notable hits. Rebecca Sugar's opus broke new ground in the world of animation and garnered a hardcore fanbase.

Steven and his mighty shield from the series have now arrived in MultiVersus.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Steven Universe is best used with a Bruiser or a Tank who can take down enemies in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is unique in the platform fighter genre because of its focus on the four-player team battle mode. Thanks to this decision, characters like Steven Universe get to be two very different things in multiple modes.

Steven is a support character; he's built to be helpful to his ally in two-v-two combat. He has his uses as a solo fighter, but he provides a ton of positive buffs to allies in team battles.

Holding down the dodge button activates one of Steven's special abilities, Unbreakable Bonds. This grants a shield to both Steven and his ally that can absorb three hits between them. This is central to his gameplay and should be used as often as possible.

Steven's Grounded Down Special is key to his kit and is also a buff. It plants a seed that heals a team member who stands over it. It will eventually spawn a Watermellon Steven that will run out to attack foes.

Steven's Aerial Down Special (as well as his Upward and Side Specials) uses his shield to zone enemies. It's a great defensive tool that can deflect projectiles and deal damage.

Steven's biggest struggle is securing kills on his own. The character is best used with a Bruiser or a Tank who can crush enemies while he keeps both alive.

Steven does have a couple of moves that can eliminate enemies. His Down Attack is a horizontal barrier that can knock enemies out while also deflecting projectiles. His Aerial Downward attack can spike if timed correctly.

Players using Steven solo can win, but they have to play defensively and carefully pick their moments to attack.

The best Perks for Steven Universe in MultiVersus

MultiVersus players know that there is a unique system in the game that allows further customization of their characters. Perks can make up for shortcomings or make already strong tools even more powerful.

Bounce Bubble is a perfect signature perk for Steven. It increases the knockback of his shield attacks, turning them into perfect defensive and offensive tools.

Ice to Beat You is another great choice for Steven. Adding a new debuff to his knockback attacks can make the team more powerful. Combining this with Bounce Bubble ensures that enemies will remain slow for most of the match.

Steven isn't the most powerful solo character in MultiVersus, but he's a nightmare in team combat. Players should pick up this charming kid and make some new friends in the game.

