How to taunt in Multiversus on keyboard and controller

Taunting in online games like Multiversus is as old as time itself. From the simple crouch-spam of shooters to the flaming chat commonplace in MMOs and MOBAs, gamers everywhere have taunted an opponent at least once. As the industry evolves, so has the practice of rubbing one's victory in the face of their opponents.

With the newest entry in the online platform fighting game genre, players have been given the golden opportunity to taunt serious characters like Superman and Batman. To make the tilt sting even more, players can do so with goofy, cartoonish characters like Bugs Bunny. However, a lot of players may not know how to do so.

So how can players express themselves through a quick taunt in Multiversus? What makes these taunts special enough to warrant their implementation? Thankfully, the information surrounding this quick input in the game is fairly common knowledge and even includes a few Easter eggs.

Taunting in Multiversus

While nothing can beat a simple crouch-spam, the addition of designated taunt input can make for some comedic moments. In order to use a character’s official taunt animation in-game, players on controller can use the directional pad. This is the same for another fighting game, Super Smash Bros.

For players who choose to play Multiversus on their PC, taunting can be done by pressing the T key or by pressing the 1 through 4 number keys. However, rotating one's hand to any of these keys with the default keyboard controls for the game may cause some discomfort. This is why a controller is recommended.

But why would someone want to go through the trouble of taunting in a match to begin with? Aside from these animations being well made and funny, the act of taunting in a video game is considered an art form among hardcore competitive players. After all, nothing beats tilting one's opponent with a single button press.

While seeing how entertaining these over-the-top and cartoony animations of the taunts are, each taunt in Multiversus is a direct Easter egg for each fighter's franchise. For example, Jake the Dog's taunt is a reference to his famous dance from the Adventure Time episode Power Animal from the series' fourth season.

Certain matchups in the game also yield more game-specific Easter eggs. What this means is that the voice line that plays when certain characters play against each other is unique to their interaction. For example, a match-up between Superman and Shaggy yields a special voiceline for DC's most popular hero.

In summary, players wanting to sprinkle that little extra salt when they win their match in Multiversus can taunt via a quick input on the directional pad. For players on PC, the same action can be taken by tapping the T key. Taunting can be done at any point during a match, whenever the player thinks they can get away with it.

With all of the special animations and signature voice lines that play with every character, players should not hesitate to step out of their comfort zone and try out every character the game has on its roster.

