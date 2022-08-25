How to play Superman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has exploded in the strange world of platform fighters. Considered a controversial hit, the game has a divisive community of fervent fans and haters. It offers a rare and unique chance to make Batman fight Jake the Dog, an opportunity players won't find elsewhere.

With that being said, Superman is the character people picture when they consider the term superhero. He's been beloved for almost a century and remains a central figure in American mythology. Superman is one of the most powerful fictional characters ever thought up, but he's also one of the most inspiring.

Using Superman in MultiVersus

As one might expect, Superman is a powerful tank in MultiVersus. He brings many of his most iconic powers and skills to the game, whilst being a versatile character with a lot of strong moves.

Superman's moveset is fairly simple. He hits hard, endures a lot of damage, and can destroy enemies in only a few attacks. He only has a few attacks that do anything other than crushing the target.

Furthermore, Superman has a couple of killer bread and butter combos that most players will default to. His easiest kill move is his aerial upward special, Go Long. This move sends him leaping into the air and if it catches the opponent, he'll toss them even higher.

Superman can combo Go Long into his upward aerial tilt, then use it again. This can kill most characters at moderately low damage levels. Add Superman's standing forward combo to his upward smash to get the foe into the air, then use this simple technique to secure kills.

Superman is lethal in the air, and on top of the aforementioned killer combination, he can use his aerial forward move, Ten-Ton Tackle. It's a slow-moving grab that catches opponents and lands a heavy strike.

Outside of his stellar kill moves, Superman's neutral special and aerial down special are great for team gameplay. The former applies ice and slows down foes, while the latter is a laser beam that works as an area denial tool.

Superman is one of the easiest characters in the game to wield. His flight, strength, armor, and kit make him a great go-to for newcomers to the game.

The best perks for Superman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus @multiversus We couldn't have done it without our MVPs! A huge thank you to our 20 million players. venturebeat.com/games/warner-b… We couldn't have done it without our MVPs! A huge thank you to our 20 million players. venturebeat.com/games/warner-b…

MultiVersus players can apply Perks to their favorite characters to make them even more powerful. Superman has a couple of add-ons that will increase his capabilities in combat.

All three of Superman's signature Perks increase the effectiveness of a special move. The best option is Sniper Punch, which turns his grounded side-special into a much greater edge-guarding tool. Both other signature options are solid, but the Sniper Punch is a clear favorite.

Among other Perks, Triple Jump will keep Superman in the air, where he dominates. Wildcat Brawler adds to his melee damage, making him even more lethal.

Superman is a great character who's quite easy to use in MultiVersus. He's not considered the most powerful combo machine, but players will have a lot of fun with the Man of Steel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul