How to play The Herta in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, ideal stats, playstyle, and rotation guide

Right after obtaining the newest playable character in Honkai Star Rail, The Herta, players must master her playstyle to utilize her kit’s full potential. To do so, they should have a good build and understand how every single one of this Genius Society member’s abilities works. Additionally, there is a chance that some Trailblazers rolling for the character may not know how to use The Herta’s abilities.

By the same token, this article explores her abilities, ideal stats, rotation, and what playstyle suits her the best in Honkai Star Rail.

What are The Herta’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Basic ATK

The Herta's Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genius Society member targets an enemy and deals Ice damage to them.

Skill

Upon hitting the targeted enemy with this ability, The Herta deals Ice damage and inflicts one stack of “Interpretation” on them. Moreover, the adjacent enemies receive a decent amount of Ice damage.

Skill 2/Enhanced Skill

The Herta's Skill and Enhanced Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta consumes a stack of “Inspiration” when triggering this ability. She inflicts an “Interpretation” stack on the target and deals Ice damage to all adversaries on the battlefield.

Ultimate

The Herta's Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Ultimate, The Herta deals lots of Ice damage to all enemies. At the same time, she rearranges the “Interpretation” stacks on the enemies and bestows the most amount to the high-tier adversaries. Additionally, she gains a stack of “Inspiration” that allows The Herta to unleash her Skill 2/Enhanced Skill.

Talent

The Herta's Talent (Image via HoYoverse)

At the start of a new wave, The Herta inflicts 25 stacks of “Interpretation” on a random enemy. She deals more damage depending on how many “Interpretation” stacks the target has. Moreover, when paired with another Erudition unit, The Herta deals more damage against the opponents with “Interpretation” stacks.

Technique

The Herta's Technique (Image via HoYoverse)

When The Herta uses this ability, her ATK gets a boost after she enters a fight for a couple of turns. This can also help players find treasure chests easily, as they will be marked on the mini-map. In Divergent or Simulated Universe, The Herta will be able to deal additional damage, if she uses this ability before entering a fight.

Best stats for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

While you are building The Herta, aim for the following stat goal to make sure she is in the spotlight during every fight:

ATK: Roughly 3,000

Roughly 3,000 CRIT Rate: 100%

100% CRIT DMG: Around 150 - 200% (following the 1:2 CRIT ratio)

Around 150 - 200% (following the 1:2 CRIT ratio) SPD: 130 - 135

The Herta’s Ideal playstyle and rotation in Honkai Star Rail

Attack the enemy with the most "Interpretation" stacks (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are wondering about The Herta’s playstyle, it's quite simple to understand. In most team compositions, this Genius Society member will fill the primary/main DPS role. Since she performs better when paired with another Erudition character, we recommend placing one more unit treading on the aforementioned Path in the same team.

That said, do not pair The Herta with Rappa as their playstyles are completely dissimilar.

The following section details The Herta’s ideal rotation in Honkai Star Rail:

At the beginning of a fight, let the supports grant buff to their allies. When they are done, start attacking the opponents with The Herta. Make sure you are targeting the adversary with the most “Interpretation” stacks.

As soon as The Herta’s Ultimate ability becomes available, use it to deal a decent bit of damage and reorganize the “Interpretation” stacks. After doing that, hit the boss/elite enemy, who will have the most stacks, to defeat them.

Additionally, make sure you are using Ultimate as soon as you get it, so The Herta can keep unleashing her Enhanced Skill while fighting.

