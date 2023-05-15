How to play Transformers Forged to Fight on Netflix Gaming

Transformers Forged to Fight, one of Kabam's most popular mobile games based on the Transformers franchise, has officially returned after support for it ended and the servers were shut down on January 2023. Now that Netflix has acquired the gaming rights to the franchise, it is available to play on mobile devices exclusively through the streaming service's gaming subscription.

Those who have played the title before can experience the role-playing action on mobiles and tablets once again, but even new players can join the fray to relish the PvP and PvE fighting experience.

However, as mentioned earlier, the catch is that the game will not work unless you have an active Netflix subscription. Since it is a Netflix-exclusive title, you won't be able to play it offline or by any other means.

The latest version of Transformers Forged to Fight has also been revamped with new features, animations, story missions, and abilities. The developers have also included two new characters from the Transformers series: Dead Shot and Chromia, and unlike the previous version of the game, all ads and in-app purchases have been removed.

A deep dive into how you can play Transformers Forged to Fight on Netflix Gaming

Transformers Forged to Fight is now playable via Netflix Gaming (Image via Artstation)

If you are looking to play Transformers Forged to Fight on Netflix gaming, then you will need the following to ensure that the game is playable:

Android phone or tablet running on Android 8.0 and above or iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running on iOS 15 and above. An active Netflix subscription Stable internet connection to download, install, and play the game. At least 600 MB of free storage space

After installing the game from the App Store or Google Play Store, you will have to enter your Netflix login credentials to run it. If you don't own a Netflix account, you can create a new one through the website or by installing the app to sign-up and activate your subscription.

Note that if you've played the previous version of the game, you won't be able to carry over your progress into the new version.

With the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts right around the corner, along with the revival of Transformers Forged to Fight, fans of this action-packed science-fiction franchise can now experience the best of the award-winning 3D combat game.

You can collect iconic characters from across multiple universes in the Transformers series and go up against your friends and random opponents in fresh PvP fights. Additionally, you can also team up with friends to form alliances, participate in global events, and engage in raid events to collect loot that can be used to upgrade your bots, base, and abilities.

