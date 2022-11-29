How did Pokimane get her name? Exploring the origins of Twitch streamer's iconic gamer tag

Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. With over nine million followers, she has a vast community of fans who adore her and is a beacon for aspiring female content creators around the world. She also has multiple YouTube channels, with over six million subscribers on her main account.

This article explains how the Canadian streamer of Moroccan descent chose her iconic name, which has become so well-known in the streaming and gaming industry.

"Nintendo, please don't sue?": The origin of Pokimane's name

Imane rose to fame back in 2017. She gradually climbed the Twitch and YouTube ladder to become one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming industry.

The first thing that most people note about her username is how close it sounds to Nintendo's super-hit gaming and anime franchise Pokemon.

In an interview with Anthony Padilla earlier this year, the Twitch powerhouse discussed how she appropriated her moniker to fit the game's name in a sort of portmanteau.

Padilla noted that her first name, 'Imane,' was not pronounced ee-mane, as in the mane of a lion, but more like the 'e-mon' in 'Pokemon.' He said:

"Poki-mane? People say Pokimane? But isn't your name pronounced 'e-mon'?"

The streamer agreed, explaining that 'Imane' was pronounced the way Padilla said it, much like the last half of the word 'Pokemon':

"My name is Imane. So it's the second half of the name 'imane'. So it's meant to be like poke-imane, kind of like the game Pokemon."

However, Pokimane noted that the confusion was understandable, adding that she had no problem with people saying her name incorrectly. She then joked that she wouldn't be sued by Nintendo for copyright violations if her name was pronounced that way:

"But, I totally understand that it reads as Pok-ee-mane. So when people say that I don't correct them. Also, I don't want to catch a Nintendo lawsuit, so I'll go with Pokimane, sure."

In response, Padilla said:

"Uh, Nintendo, please don't sue?"

Even fellow streamers like Maya Higa, who recently returned from hiatus, had no idea exactly how Pokimane's actual name was part of her Twitch username. In a clip from last year, she expressed shock when she found out while reacting to her merch on Mizkif's stream:

"This is the first time I have noticed her name in her username, I swear I have never- have you ever noticed that?"

Pokimane herself reacted to the clip, saying she found it funny that people didn't realize that her actual name influenced her alias:

"I always think it's funny when people haven't noticed."

Mizkif then laid out exactly how the streamer chose the name:

"Wait, are you saying that her name is Imane? Yeah, cus she originally named herself Pok-Imane."

When this realization finally dawned on Maya, she screamed:

"Oh my god! Oh! I thought it was just a made up name."

"It's actually pronounced Pokemon, not poke-eye-mane": Pokimane clarified pronunciation of her name in 2016

Pokimane actually addressed the incorrect pronunciation of her name years ago. A short video explaining the pronunciation and origin of her streamer name was uploaded to her YouTube channel back in February 2016.

In the video, she said:

"So my IGN is P-O-K-I-M-A-N-E and it's actually pronounced Pokemon, not poke-eye-mane because it's supposed to be a combination of my name, Imane... and the game Pokemon cus I frigging love Pokemon."

The OG Offline TV member is one of the most recognizable figures in the online gaming world. Her Twitch streams and YouTube videos continue to attract viewers, as do her collaborations with fellow streamers and friends like Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and HasanAbi.

