How to pre-install Undawn on mobiles? Compatible devices, download size, and more

Undawn is an upcoming zombie-survival mobile title with RPG and open-world elements. Tencent announced it almost two years back in 2021. After the Closed Beta Test from April 6 to April 15, 2023, it will officially launch on June 15, 2023. The game has surpassed its pre-registration milestone of four million users. Before its official launch, you can pre-install the title on Android and iOS devices.

It will also release on PC and support cross-platform gameplay. Moreover, you can cross-progress using the same account on both platforms. The title offers PvP and PvE gameplay, and allows players to customize characters' appearance, among its other features. That said, this article provides information on pre-installing the title, its download size, and compatible devices.

Step-by-step guide on pre-installing Undawn on mobile devices

Developed by LightSpeed Studios, the game will be available on iOS, Android, and PC starting June 15, 2023. Before it, you can pre-install it on handheld devices and PC. You can pre-download from your respective app stores on mobile.

Here are the steps to pre-install it on Android and iOS devices:

Visit the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices.

Enter Undawn in the search bar and hit enter.

in the search bar and hit enter. For Android, click on the game's icon and hit the Install button. For iOS, click the Pre-order button to pre-install the app.

Depending on the strength of your internet connection, it will take a few minutes to download. It is important to note that the pre-installation app will not allow you play the main content. However, you can expect to create and customize your character and start playing this zombie game after its official launch.

Undawn download size and compatible devices

Undawn incorporates plenty of content, from zombie survival, weapon collection, and character customization, to PvP and PvE modes. It features 3D graphics with a highly detailed open world and dynamic weather effects, made using Unreal Engine 4. Games like Undawn demands high-end devices to run smoothly.

Here are the minimum and recommended specifications for Android and iOS devices as provided by the developer:

Minimum specifications:

For Android devices: Android 5.0 and above, 3GB RAM, and CPU: Snapdragon 460 or Helio P60, or Kirin 970

Android 5.0 and above, 3GB RAM, and CPU: Snapdragon 460 or Helio P60, or Kirin 970 For iOS devices: iPhone 6s or later

These are the minimum specifications required to play on mobile devices. However, the graphics will be toned down depending on the device. The gameplay might be full of glitches, stutters, and freezes.

Recommended specifications:

For Android devices: 8GB RAM or more, CPU: Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 6020 or more.

8GB RAM or more, CPU: Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 6020 or more. For iOS users: iPhone 11 Pro Max or above

The developer has recommended playing Undawn on devices that meet these requirements. It currently supports frame rates of 30 frames per second (FPS) and 60 FPS with an option to adjust the graphics.

The download size on the Play Store amounts to 352 MB, and 3.9 GB on the App Store. However, the game's size on both stores is only for downloading the app. After installation, it downloads additional data for the content. So, your device must have a free space of up to 15 GB to play this open-world game.

More about Undawn

Undawn is an upcoming free-to-play third-person shooter mobile game by Tencent. You start the survival journey in a zombie-infested world by joining the Raven Squad. While finishing the undead, you also face enemies from other squads, such as the Clowns, Night Owls, Eagles, and Reivers. Each has its own survival rules and fights each other for territory.

There are various weapons to choose from assault rifles to shotguns with tactical gears such as melee weapons, drones, auto-turrets, and more. Hollywood star Will Smith will also appear as an instructor, Trey Jones, for new players.

