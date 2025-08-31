How to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn: Prices and editions explored

The option to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn is available, and you can do so before the game's release on September 5, 2025. The upcoming horror game from Bloober Team will thrust you into a post-apocalyptic landscape full of nightmarish creatures ready to unleash terror upon the human race. Cronos The New Dawn will be releasing on several platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2.
Let's take a look at how to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn on your preffered platform.
How to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn
Here are all of the platforms and the methods to pre-order Cronos The New Dawn.
PlayStation 5
- Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.
- Search for Cronos The New Dawn
- Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment procedure.
- Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.
Xbox Series X/S
- Head to the Xbox Store on your console.
- Search for Cronos The New Dawn using the search bar on the store's dashboard.
- Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library
For Windows (Steam)
- Open Steam and Search for Cronos The New Dawn
- Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy
- Proceed to check out and complete your payment
- The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.
For Windows (Epic Games Store)
- Open the Epic Games Store using either a browser or the launcher.
- Search for Cronos The New Dawn.
- Click on pre-purchase and complete the transaction.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will appear in your library.
For Nintendo Switch 2
- Search for Cronos The New Dawn in your Nintendo Store.
- Select the Edition you want to buy and click on pre-order
- You will be taken to the payment window, where you must purchase the game.
- The game will appear in your library once you have purchased it.
All Cronos The New Dawn editions and rewards
Cronos The New Dawn is available in two editions:
Standard ($59.99)
- Base Game
- 4x Pistol Ammo
- 1x Shell Patch (small)
- 1000x Energy
- Bonus Traveler Skin
Deluxe ($69.99)
- Base Game
- 48h Early Access
- 1x Core Resource
- 8x Handgun Ammo
- 3x Shotgun Shells
- 2x Shell Patch (small)
- 1500 Energy
- 2 Bonus Traveler Skins
- Digital Artbook & Sountrack
If you pre-order Cronos The New Dawn's Deluxe edition, you will get 48 hours of advanced access. The game is set to release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.
