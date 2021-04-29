Indian mobile gamers are thrilled with the release of Apex Legends Mobile. The Battle Royale mobile game is being collectively developed by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts and is still in its beta phase.

Apex legends mobile beta (early access) is out in INDIA 🇮🇳. Access is limited #apexlegendsmobile #apexlegendsmobioebeta pic.twitter.com/ONpXFzqtHW — Apex Legends Mobile : News & Updates (@nqg_apexm) April 28, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile is only available to Indian mobile gamers for now. The game will be available to players from the Philippines next month.

The developers will work on the title based on the feedback of mobile gamers and gradually release it all over the world. Apex Legends Mobile is only available for download on the Play Store.

How to pre-register and download Apex Legends Mobile (Early Access) in India

Late update: Yes, Apex Legends Mobile is rolling out slowly in India right now, it's comfirmed. If you cannot download it yet, please be patient. pic.twitter.com/m1AzIcCLqe — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS (@PlayApexM) April 28, 2021

Some players might wonder how one can pre-register once the game has already been released. While the issue is legit, some players are facing this issue. Many players are also facing issues with device compatibility. To learn more, read the following article:

Image via Hey R ko (YouTube)

Players can still pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile by heading over to the Play Store. Click on the green "Pre-register" button. Once players pre-register, they will have the option to install the game once it is available automatically.

Image via ALLSTARS PRODUCTION (YouTube)

A few players who had already pre-registered were able to click the "Download Now" button on the Google Play Store if they had not gone for the "Install when available" option. Suppose they had gone for the "Install when available" option, Apex Legends Mobile would have been downloaded automatically.

Players can download/pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile by clicking here.

Note: Many players are unable to enjoy Apex Legends Mobile despite pre-registering. This might happen because the beta version of the game is available to a few thousand players only.