How to pre-register for FAU-G: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The developers of FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards announced the pre-registration for the highly anticipated game on 30th November.

The game received a fantastic response from players and amassed more than 1.06 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours.

FAU-G was announced back in early September and is developed by nCORE Games under the mentorship of the Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The teaser for the game was dropped in October on the occasion of Dussehra. It featured a Galwan Valley map and has managed to create massive hype among players.

The developers also announced that FAU-G would be released in November. However, that evidently didn't happen as they announced the pre-registration on the last day of the month.

In this article, we provide players with a step-by-step guide on how to pre-register for FAU-G.

How to pre-register for FAU-G

If players haven’t registered for FAU-G on Google Play Store, they can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. You can click here to be redirected to the page.

Press on the 'Pre-register' button

Step 2: Click on the ‘Pre-registration button.’

Press on the OK button

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting you to confirm your registration.

Step 4: Click on the ‘OK’ button. Press 'Install when available' if you wish to download the game when it's available.

Several players are encountering an error message stating that their device isn’t compatible whenever they try to register for the game. Many of them have taken to Twitter and have tagged Vishal Gondal and nCORE Games in the hopes of getting information about the error.

However, the exact reason for this error is not known, and the developers are currently looking into it.

