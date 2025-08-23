  • home icon
  How to preload Lost Soul Aside? System requirements and file size explored

How to preload Lost Soul Aside? System requirements and file size explored

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:23 GMT
preload Lost Soul Aside
Lost Soul Aside can be preloaded (Image via Sony)

You can preload Lost Soul Aside for your PC and PlayStation 5. The upcoming RPG by Chinese studio UltiZero Games promises to deliver a journey similar to the Final Fantasy series and will launch on August 29, 2025, on PS5 and PC. Sony has also revealed the PC specifications to run the game on your device.

Let's look at how to preload Lost Soul Aside for your PC and PS5 console and what more you can expect.

How to preload Lost Soul Aside and file size

Lost Soul Aside is a new upcoming action RPG that will tell the story of Kaser as he tries to save his sister. It will release on August 29, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. You can pre-order Lost Soul Aside for some in-game rewards, which might aid in your adventure.

Here's how you can preload Lost Soul Aside on the platform of your choice.

Preload Lost Soul Aside on PlayStation 5

  • Head to your library after pre-purchasing Lost Soul Aside.
  • Select the game.
  • Click the Download button.

Preload Lost Soul Aside on Steam

  • Head to your library and search for Lost Soul Aside.
  • Click the game and then the Install option.
  • Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click Install, and then agree to the Terms and Conditions. This will initiate the download.
As for the file size, the game is around 70 GB, but you will require a bit more space for the files to decompress and install on your system.

Lost Soul Aside system requirements

Sony has also revealed the system requirements needed to play Lost Soul Aside. Here is everything you need to know:

Minimum

  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5500 XT
  • CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD
Recommended

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT
  • CPU: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD\

High

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT
  • CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

High (with RayTracing)

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080s / AMD RX 7900 XT
  • CPU: Intel i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

Ultra (With RayTracing)

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti
  • CPU: Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage: 80 GB SSD

That's all you need to know about the game's system requirements.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

