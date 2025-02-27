How to preload Monster Hunter Wilds on PC, PS5, and Xbox

With the official launch being less than a day away, Monster Hunter Wilds players can preload the game on PC, Xbox, and PS5. The option will be available for those who have pre-ordered the game. Preloading ensures that the game is downloaded and installed, meaning players won't have to wait until the title is released.

In this article, we discuss how you can preload Monster Hunter Wilds on your platform, the required space, and more.

Monster Hunter Wilds preload on PC, PS5, and Xbox: All you need to know

To preload Monster Hunter Wilds on PC, Xbox, and PS5, you must go to the game's official store page on your platform and hit the install/preload option. Steam/PC users must also select where they want to install the game.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The download size is roughly 60 GB on PC, and the game's Steam system requirements mention 75 GB of required free space. On PS5, it will take around 53 GB. Furthermore, the preload option includes an approximately 15 GB Day One Patch. We currently don't have any information on what this update includes.

Plenty to do in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Players who have played and completed either or both of the betas can transfer their character creation data from the OBT to the full game in Monster Hunter Wilds. Check out our guide on how to do that.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases worldwide on February 28, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. You can check out our MH Wilds Release Time Countdown to keep a closer tab on when the game launches in your region and on your platform.

Heralding the sixth generation in the iconic series, the title's ardent fans and mammoth playerbase have plenty of expectations from Wild. If you are still unsure whether you should pick up the title, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to learn what we thought about the game and all its offerings.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.