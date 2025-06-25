How to preload Persona 5: The Phantom X - System requirements and file size explored

The option to preload Persona 5: The Phantom X is now available, allowing you to download the necessary files ahead of the game's official release. P5X is all set to put you again in the shoes of the Phantom Thieves, albeit with a new crew this time around. Persona 5: The Phantom X is all set for an official launch on June 26, 2025.

This article will cover how to preload Persona 5: The Phantom X on your device.

How to preload Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a free-to-play title and is available on Steam and on your mobile devices. Preloading the game is quite simple, as you will need to

Preload Persona 5: The Phantom X on Steam (PC)

Go to the store and add Persona 5: The Phantom X to your library.

Head to your library and search for the game.

Click on the game and then on the Download option.

option. Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click on Install, and then agree to the EULA.

and then agree to the EULA. This will initiate the download.

Preload Persona 5: The Phantom X on mobile (iOS and Android)

Head to your App Store or Google PlayStore

Search for Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tap on the download button.

Once the game has finished downloading, boot up the game and download additional resources.

You can preload Persona 5: The Phantom X on both your PC and mobile, but keep in mind that you won't be able to play the game now.

Persona 5: The Phantom X file size

Below you can find the file size for both mobile and PC

PC: 32.9 GB

Mobile: 17.8 GB

Persona 5: The Phantom X system requirements

Below you can find the official P5X system requirements.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel® CoreTM13-7300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 750Ti 2G

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel® CoreTM i5-8500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 1060 6G

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Persona 5: The Phantom X is set to release on June 26, 2025, at 03:00 AM UTC. In a few short hours, you will be able to jump back into the urban streets of Tokyo, where a new crew of Phantom Thieves awaits you.

