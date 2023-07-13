The latest 1.2 update for Honkai Star Rail is going live on July 19. Players have been eagerly waiting for this patch for well over a month and are excited about the new content it will offer. The update will come with three new characters, relic sets, and lightcones. Players will also get access to a new weekly boss whose materials will be essential in upgrading the fresh units.
This article will discuss what materials Trailblazers need to stock up on to better prepare for update 1.2.
How to prepare for new characters in 1.2 update
Three new characters are coming in the 1.2 update: two 5-star units known as Blade and Kafka and one 4-star entity called Luka. Trailblazers will need to save up on the upgrade materials needed to max out these characters if they want to pull for them on 1.2's new banners.
Ascension Materials needed to fully upgrade Blade
- 20+: 4,000 credits and five Immortal Scionette
- 40+: 16,000 credits, six Immortal Aeroblossom, and three Ascendant Debris
- 50+: 40,000 credits, nine Immortal Aeroblossom, and seven Ascendant Debris
- 60+: 80,000 credits, six Immortal Lumintwig, and 20 Ascendant Debris
- 70+: 160,000 credits, nine Immortal Lumintwig, and 35 Ascendant Debris
To unlock all the traces for Blade after Ascension 6, you will need:
- Three million credits
- 18 Shattered Blade
- 41 Immortal Scionette
- 69 Lifeless Blade
- 56 Immortal Aeroblossom
- 139 Worldbreaker Blade
- 58 Immortal Lumintwig
- 12 Ascension material from the new boss
- Eight Tracks of Destiny
Ascension Materials needed for upgrading Kalfka
- 20+: 4,000 credits and five Thief’s Instinct
- 40+: 16,000 credits, six Usurper's Scheme, and three Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff
- 50+: 40,000 credits, nine Usurper's Scheme, and seven Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff
- 60+: 80,000 credits, six Conqueror's Will, and 20 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff
- 70+: 160,000 credits, nine Conqueror's Will, and 35 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff
To unlock all the traces for unit Kalfka after reaching character level 80, you will need the following:
- Three million credits
- 18 Obsidian of Dread
- 41 Thief’s Instinct
- 69 Obsidian of Desolation
- 56 Usurper’s Scheme
- 139 Obsidian of Obsession
- 58 Conqueror’s Will
- 12 Ascension material from the new boss
- Eight Tracks of Destiny
Ascension Materials needed for upgrading Luka
- 20+: 3,200 credits and four Ancient Parts
- 40+: 12,800 credits, five Ancient Spindle, and two Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf
- 50+: 32,000 credits, eight Ancient Spindle, and five Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf
- 60+: 64,000 credits, five Ancient Engines, and 15 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf
- 70+: 128,000 credits, seven Ancient Engines, and 28 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf
To unlock all traces for Luka after reaching character level 80, here's what you will need:
- 2.4 million credits
- 12 Obsidian of Dread
- 28 Ancient Part
- 54 Obsidian of Desolation
- 42 Ancient Spindle
- 105 Obsidian of Obsession
- 42 Ancient Engine
- 12 Ascension material from the new boss
- Five Tracks of Destiny
Players will get access to a new weekly boss in the latest update and will need to save up Echoes of War to farm it. This foe will drop essential material required to upgrade the new characters. It's advised for players to farm two new Relic sets in the upcoming update to build Blade and Kafka to their maximum potential.
Start saving up all the Stellar Jades from this week for a better chance at pulling the upcoming characters. If you're wondering how to retain the most amount of Stellar Jades for the best odds of getting Genshin's new entities, please refer to this guide.
