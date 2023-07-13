The latest 1.2 update for Honkai Star Rail is going live on July 19. Players have been eagerly waiting for this patch for well over a month and are excited about the new content it will offer. The update will come with three new characters, relic sets, and lightcones. Players will also get access to a new weekly boss whose materials will be essential in upgrading the fresh units.

This article will discuss what materials Trailblazers need to stock up on to better prepare for update 1.2.

How to prepare for new characters in 1.2 update

Three new characters are coming in the 1.2 update: two 5-star units known as Blade and Kafka and one 4-star entity called Luka. Trailblazers will need to save up on the upgrade materials needed to max out these characters if they want to pull for them on 1.2's new banners.

Ascension Materials needed to fully upgrade Blade

20+: 4,000 credits and five Immortal Scionette

40+: 16,000 credits, six Immortal Aeroblossom, and three Ascendant Debris

50+: 40,000 credits, nine Immortal Aeroblossom, and seven Ascendant Debris

60+: 80,000 credits, six Immortal Lumintwig, and 20 Ascendant Debris

70+: 160,000 credits, nine Immortal Lumintwig, and 35 Ascendant Debris

New playable character Blade coming in update 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock all the traces for Blade after Ascension 6, you will need:

Three million credits

18 Shattered Blade

41 Immortal Scionette

69 Lifeless Blade

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

139 Worldbreaker Blade

58 Immortal Lumintwig

12 Ascension material from the new boss

Eight Tracks of Destiny

Ascension Materials needed for upgrading Kalfka

20+: 4,000 credits and five Thief’s Instinct

40+: 16,000 credits, six Usurper's Scheme, and three Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

50+: 40,000 credits, nine Usurper's Scheme, and seven Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

60+: 80,000 credits, six Conqueror's Will, and 20 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

70+: 160,000 credits, nine Conqueror's Will, and 35 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

Kalfka's still from her trailer (Image Via HoYoverse)

To unlock all the traces for unit Kalfka after reaching character level 80, you will need the following:

Three million credits

18 Obsidian of Dread

41 Thief’s Instinct

69 Obsidian of Desolation

56 Usurper’s Scheme

139 Obsidian of Obsession

58 Conqueror’s Will

12 Ascension material from the new boss

Eight Tracks of Destiny

Ascension Materials needed for upgrading Luka

20+: 3,200 credits and four Ancient Parts

40+: 12,800 credits, five Ancient Spindle, and two Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

50+: 32,000 credits, eight Ancient Spindle, and five Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

60+: 64,000 credits, five Ancient Engines, and 15 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

70+: 128,000 credits, seven Ancient Engines, and 28 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

New four-star character Luka, coming in 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock all traces for Luka after reaching character level 80, here's what you will need:

2.4 million credits

12 Obsidian of Dread

28 Ancient Part

54 Obsidian of Desolation

42 Ancient Spindle

105 Obsidian of Obsession

42 Ancient Engine

12 Ascension material from the new boss

Five Tracks of Destiny

Players will get access to a new weekly boss in the latest update and will need to save up Echoes of War to farm it. This foe will drop essential material required to upgrade the new characters. It's advised for players to farm two new Relic sets in the upcoming update to build Blade and Kafka to their maximum potential.

Start saving up all the Stellar Jades from this week for a better chance at pulling the upcoming characters. If you're wondering how to retain the most amount of Stellar Jades for the best odds of getting Genshin's new entities, please refer to this guide.

