Genshin Impact players can consume food to gain bonus stats, thanks to the ingredient processing feature.

Certain food in Genhin Impact can provide damage buffs, defense buff, and regenerate HP by consuming different types of food. Some food recipes require rare ingredients which are difficult to farm. However, the lack of ingredients can be fulfilled by processing different materials to obtain certain ingredients in the game.

Although most users are aware of the cooking process, some users have wondered how to process ingredients to cook a recipe in Genshin Impact.

How to process ingredients in Genshin Impact

Before processing ingredients, players must make certain that they have enough ingredients. In some cases, players may need multiple raw materials to obtain a single ingredient. Also, some ingredients may take a lot of time to be processed, which can not be skipped using the clock feature.

After collecting enough raw materials, players can follow the steps mentioned below to process ingredients in Genshin Impact:

Players need to visit a restaurant or fireplace first.

Fireplace in Genshin Impact

Upon finding such a place, players need to click on the "Cook" button and find the "Process" icon as shown in the following image.

"Process ingredients" option in the Cooking menu in Gesnhin Impact

After clicking the "Process" button, a menu will show up and display all the products that can be obtained by processing ingredients.

Players can choose the product they want to obtain or the ingredient they want to process from the available options here.

Ingredients that need to be processed

After choosing the ingredients, players have to click on the "Cook" button and wait for the process to finish. The time taken can vary from product to product and ingredient to ingredient, depending upon their rarity.

Time required for the processing to finish in Genshin Impact

Once the process is finished, players can open the same menu and claim the processed product for free.

Claim the processed ingredient here

When items are being processed, it's not necessary for players to be present on the spot. Also, players can freely leave the place and claim the processed ingredients at another fireplace from the processing menu. The time required for the process to finish is calculated using real-world time, which means players can't skip time using the clock menu.

Using this step-by-step method, players can process ingredients in Genshin Impact. The obtained ingredients can be used to cook different types of food to gain different stat bonuses during combat. Ultimately, it reduces the restless farming process of some materials by availing the same in a simpler way.

