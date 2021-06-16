How to purchase all weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has all the weapons a fan of the series could ever hope for.

There are 18 weapons overall in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Each one has its own unique statistics and its own unique way of dealing damage to the game's various foes.

The majority of them can be purchased, but there are a couple of secrets. Follow along to learn how to unlock every weapon in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to unlock the Fully Stacked trophy.

All weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and how to purchase them

Image via Insomniac Games

Burst Pistol : Unlocked at the beginning of the game

: Unlocked at the beginning of the game The Enforcer : 1250 Bolts

: 1250 Bolts Shatterbomb : 1250 Bolts

: 1250 Bolts Mr. Fungi : 3000 Bolts

: 3000 Bolts Negatron Collider : 5000 Bolts

: 5000 Bolts Topiary Sprinkler : 4000 Bolts

: 4000 Bolts Ricochet : 6500 Bolts

: 6500 Bolts Lightning Rod : 8000 Bolts

: 8000 Bolts Drillhound : 10000 Bolts

: 10000 Bolts Void Repulser : 17500 Bolts

: 17500 Bolts Glove of Doom : 22500 Bolts

: 22500 Bolts Buzz Blades : 27500 Bolts

: 27500 Bolts Cold Snap : 20000 Bolts

: 20000 Bolts Warmonger : 30000 Bolts

: 30000 Bolts Bombadier : 25000 Bolts

: 25000 Bolts Headhunter : 40000 Bolts

: 40000 Bolts Blackhole Storm : 35000 Bolts

: 35000 Bolts RYNO 8: Collect all Spybots

Those are all of the weapons in the main part of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. After saving up enough Bolts, players need to head to Ms. Zurkon and buy them.

Of course, there are two that don't require any Bolt spending whatsoever. The Burst Rifle is given at the end of the opening parade for players to start with. RYNO 8 is available for free after finding all of the Spybots.

Just wrapped up a playthrough of Rift Apart's Challenge Mode! Blitzing through the game again with comically overpowered weapons never gets old.



God I adore this game so much. Even knowing full well what happens I was still at the edge of my seat both gameplay & story wise. — NefariousLombax (@NefariousLombax) June 16, 2021

However, this does not unlock the Fully Stacked trophy. There are two more weapons the game doesn't exactly tell players about. Those can only be obtained after the game is beaten at least once.

This opens up Challenge Mode. In Challenge Mode, players will find two new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart weapons. Pixelizer and Bouncer will be available after the Megalopolis intro.

Just beat Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac has hit yet another home run. Not only is it a jaw-dropping technical showpiece for the PS5 hardware, it’s a great new entry in the franchise with fun weapons, well-designed levels, and loads of humor.



On to Challenge Mode! — The Maverick Gamer (@_MaverickGamer_) June 16, 2021

This is the first time players will reach Ms. Zurkon. All it takes is a single Bolt for each. Two bolts and the final two weapons in the game will be purchased. Fully Stacked will be unlocked, and all weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be acquired.

Edited by Srijan Sen