How to purchase all weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has all the weapons a fan of the series could ever hope for.
There are 18 weapons overall in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Each one has its own unique statistics and its own unique way of dealing damage to the game's various foes.
The majority of them can be purchased, but there are a couple of secrets. Follow along to learn how to unlock every weapon in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to unlock the Fully Stacked trophy.
All weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and how to purchase them
- Burst Pistol: Unlocked at the beginning of the game
- The Enforcer: 1250 Bolts
- Shatterbomb: 1250 Bolts
- Mr. Fungi: 3000 Bolts
- Negatron Collider: 5000 Bolts
- Topiary Sprinkler: 4000 Bolts
- Ricochet: 6500 Bolts
- Lightning Rod: 8000 Bolts
- Drillhound: 10000 Bolts
- Void Repulser: 17500 Bolts
- Glove of Doom: 22500 Bolts
- Buzz Blades: 27500 Bolts
- Cold Snap: 20000 Bolts
- Warmonger: 30000 Bolts
- Bombadier: 25000 Bolts
- Headhunter: 40000 Bolts
- Blackhole Storm: 35000 Bolts
- RYNO 8: Collect all Spybots
Those are all of the weapons in the main part of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. After saving up enough Bolts, players need to head to Ms. Zurkon and buy them.
Of course, there are two that don't require any Bolt spending whatsoever. The Burst Rifle is given at the end of the opening parade for players to start with. RYNO 8 is available for free after finding all of the Spybots.
However, this does not unlock the Fully Stacked trophy. There are two more weapons the game doesn't exactly tell players about. Those can only be obtained after the game is beaten at least once.
This opens up Challenge Mode. In Challenge Mode, players will find two new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart weapons. Pixelizer and Bouncer will be available after the Megalopolis intro.
This is the first time players will reach Ms. Zurkon. All it takes is a single Bolt for each. Two bolts and the final two weapons in the game will be purchased. Fully Stacked will be unlocked, and all weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be acquired.