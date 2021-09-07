How to do a QB slide in Madden 22

Controls tend to slightly change when a new Madden is released, and players may be wondering how to QB slide in Madden 22. It's a simple but important input for players to remember.

Sometimes, it's far better to simply slide and "take a down" rather than run for more yards. Especially with a quarterback, it's far safer to utilize a slide and keep the drive going.

It takes away the risk of a fumble or an injury on a crucial player. Using a QB sneak play is something else when the rules change, but even then the QB slide can be utilized in Madden 22.

Before players can use a QB slide in Madden 22, some precursors need to be completed. Considering the QB slide is a mechanic rather than a play, it doesn't matter which play players choose, as long as the quarterback has possession of the ball. Once the snap is initiated and the quarterback has the ball, the next step can be taken.

Players need to scramble or move out of the pocket, where the quarterback can pass the line of scrimmage for a QB slide. To scramble with the quarterback, players can hold R2 on PlayStation or RT on the Xbox platform in Madden 22. They can sprint from that button input and pass the line of scrimmage.

Once the sprint mechanic has begun, players then need to decide when they want to slide, which is typically before the defense has time to reach and hit the quarterback. To QB slide in Madden 22, players will need to tap the "square" button on PlayStation or the "X" button on the Xbox platform.

It's important to tap rather than hold either of those buttons because Madden 22 has plenty of inputs where the length of time held makes a big difference.

The difference between a dive and a QB slide in Madden 22

If players hold the "square" button on PlayStation or the "X" button on Xbox, there will be a different action performed in Madden 22 that is not the QB slide.

Instead, the on-screen player will perform a dive which can be used for any position, along with a slide. Attempting a dive has all of the same steps as a QB slide, but there may be more risk involved with the move. However, it helps in covering a larger distance.

