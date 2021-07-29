Tom Brady taps into his cheetah-like speed in Madden 22 promo on Twitter

Tom Brady is at it again on social media. This time, he had some help from former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and EA Sports.

Brady's Madden ratings have been consistently in the 90s since 2000, but his speed ratings are consistently in the high 50s to low 60s. In Madden 21, Brady posted a speed rating of 60. That speed rating at times steers competitive Madden players away from playing with the G.O.A.T. as their quarterback.

I’m so happy I just throw the football for a living… #Madden22 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/WLeFwZocNY — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 29, 2021

The seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't known for his Cheetah-like speed and could be labeled a sloth when it comes to speed in Madden. That didn't stop Brady from making light of the situation during a Madden 22 promo on Twitter.

The iconic QB was getting ready to run a 40-yard dash from the looks of it. As he took off like a thief in the night, a cheetah, race car and racing boat all pop up as Brady chases the wind while Chad Ochocinco shoots him a look of approval.

That led to Tom Brady trotting to the finish line with the same speed rating of 60.

Tom Brady's having fun on the cover of Madden 22

EA Sports couldn't have picked a better time to feature Tom Brady on the cover of Madden. He's proven time and time again this offseason that he has a great sense of humor. The veteran quarterback has filled social media with a ton of hilarious posts and videos.

This particular Madden 22 promo is another reason why NFL fans are starting to enjoy Tampa Bay Tom. Unfortunately, Brady's dominance on social media hasn't helped his speed rating in Madden 22.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha