How to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 has just begun, and all the rank tiers of players have been reset. It is now time for the players to grind again to reach the top.

However, gamers often find grinding difficult because of the increasing competition on the ground. Every player, either passive or aggressive, must try and follow a specific gameplay strategy that hones their skills.

This article shares some important tips to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22.

Tips to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22

#1 - Correct combo of weapons

Players must always choose or have the correct combo of weapons on the battleground in PUBG Mobile Lite. The most recommended combo is having an Assault Rifle and a Sniper Rifle.

This combo can be effective in both long and mid-range. Players who prefer only close-range fights can carry an SMG and an AR as their combo.

#2 - Correct landing

Landing at the correct site is always one of the determining factors behind the survival of a player. More prolonged survival means an increased number of rank points, and hence players can rank up quickly.

They must always choose to land far away from the path of the flight. This way, gamers avoid the maximum crowd and early fights, increasing the chances of survival till the last zone.

#3 - Always carrying a vehicle

Vehicles can come in handy during the latter stages of a match (Image via gamingshackTV)

Carrying a vehicle is always necessary. It not only helps with fast and secure movement on the ground but also acts as a shelter for players during the final circles when no nearby cover is available.

Players can use cars as a shelter to fight enemies.

Note: These are some of the tips that the writer finds beneficial. Every player has their own gameplay preferences.

