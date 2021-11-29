How to rank up quickly in PUBG New State?

PUBG New State is an extremely competitive battle royale game that caters to both casual and competitive gamers. Those who like to test their skills and thrive under pressure, tend to prefer the more challenging ranked game mode.

Such players aim to reach the conqueror tier, which can be difficult given the size of the playerbase and the level of competition one needs to face in order to move ahead. Gun skills and positioning are not the only things that affect the chances of winning games. This article offers a guide to quickly rank up in PUBG New State.

Tips to easily rank up in PUBG New State

PUBG New State is a battle royale game and therefore one of the most important things that affect the chances of winning games is aim. It is easy for an individual to shoot while remaining stationary, but it is important to learn how to shoot while moving. Strafing will throw the opponent’s aim off and give the player an edge during gunfights.

It is also essential to have good teammates who are skilled and can communicate efficiently. Communication is one of the most important aspects of having teammates since the game emphasizes and rewards teamwork.

Another criterion for choosing a good teammate is their playstyle. It is important to have a teammate whose playstyle is suitable for the team. In PUBG New State, there are teams that like to play aggressively, and some that play in a passive manner. Teammates should be chosen based on the style of play the players have in mind.

PUBG New State players should not mindlessly engage with every team they see. It is important to choose the right battles because placement is important in the game. It is advisable to engage in a mid-range or long-range gunfight and observe the enemy’s reaction. That should allow the team to gauge the enemy’s skill. Upon analyzing their skill level, players can either push or rotate to a different location.

It is important to rotate using a vehicle. The maps in PUBG New State are designed in a manner that often forces players to run in open spaces. This makes them easy targets, and it is important to have a vehicle for rotation to avoid being helpless in such situations.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Choosing the right spot to land is crucial. Loot, location on the map, and the number of teams that can contest as soon as one lands are some factors that should be accounted for while deciding on a landing spot

Edited by Siddharth Satish