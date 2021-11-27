Why PUBG New State ratings are low on Play Store and App Store

PUBG New State is Krafton’s latest title that promises dynamic gameplay and top-tier graphics. But the game did not have the ideal start that the devs hoped for. The global launch was delayed by a couple of hours owing to server issues.

While devs were quick to work on fixes and roll out patch updates, the playerbase continued to face issues caused by bugs.

Reasons for PUBG New State’s low ratings

PUBG New State's rating on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State has received poor ratings on both the Play Store and the App Store. While players are complaining about multiple bugs and glitches, there are some problems common to a majority of the bad reviews that were written.

One of the biggest problems that players constantly complain about is poor visibility. The game’s design and colors make it hard to identify enemies even when they’re close. Players are having to rely on audio cues and the indication on the mini-map to locate the enemy’s position.

PUBG New State's rating on the App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Another set of complaints revolve around game optimization. A good number of the player base have mobile phones with 8GB RAM, which is great for a game like PUBG New State. Unfortunately the frame rate does not go beyond 60 fps which can be a little choppy for those who are used to gaming at 120 fps. The same set of players also found themselves lagging quite frequently despite server maintenance and patch updates.

PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team @NEWSTATE_DEV We apologize for the inconveniences with unstable game service and insufficient level of optimizations despite your expectations.



We want to focus on stabilizing and optimizing at the early stages of the service, even if we have to postpone some of the scheduled update contents. We apologize for the inconveniences with unstable game service and insufficient level of optimizations despite your expectations.We want to focus on stabilizing and optimizing at the early stages of the service, even if we have to postpone some of the scheduled update contents.

Many players also prefer playing with a gyroscope However, the gyroscope sensitivity in PUBG New State is not as granular or precise as players would like. In addition to that, the community has been complaining about the game audio as well. Some players do not hear any audio when connecting their wired earphones to their mobile phone. There is also a bug which cuts out audio completely when a mic is switched on.

Clearly PUBG New State has a sea of bugs that needs to be fixed, which explains the bad reviews. That being said, the devs have done a good job in actively engaging with the community and accepting feedback. It has a dedicated team that is working hard towards fixing bugs and glitches in order to improve the gaming experience for its playerbase.

