How to reach Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite for free rewards

Season 30 of PUBG Mobile Lite commenced on November 1, 2021 and players have been grinding out their levels since. As usual, ranks have been reset and players are grinding hard to reach the top of the ranks before the latest season draws to a close. As of now, the highest rank in PUBG Mobile Lite is Conqueror.

Keeping with tradition, the new season rewards players with free rewards based on their tier. They can unlock tiers by successfully completing weekly missions and can subsequently earn Winner Pass points to unlock their tiers.

Season 30 Winner Pass rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The Winner Pass of every season in PUBG Mobile Lite is broadly made up of two types – the Free variant and the Paid variant. The Paid type is again divided into two variants, the Elite Upgrade (worth 280 Battle Coins) and the Elite Upgrade Plus (worth 800 Battle Coins). If players buy the latter variant, the top ten tiers are automatically unlocked.

Tips and tricks to reach the Conqueror tier quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite

3. Sensitivity settings for more consistent aim

ADS sensitivity settings for better aiming and headshots (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite gives its players the liberty to tweak their sensitivity settings as per their liking. Copying someone else’s sensitivity blindly isn't a guaranteed method of success as each player's muscle memory is different when it comes to aiming.

Note: This tip is mainly for experienced players, beginners are recommended to use the default sensitivity.

2. Consistency

Players must play a match or two on PUBG Mobile Lite every day. This way they not only get better at the game but will also rack up XP in the process. While other methods like missions are great ways to earn XP, nothing can beat consistently winning matches.

3. Survival of the fittest

PUBG Mobile Lite players must bear in mind that this title is a game of survival. So their main goal must be to survive, rather than indulging in intense matches. Passive gameplay over aggressive playstyles should be preferred as higher placement equals more XP.

Edited by Danyal Arabi