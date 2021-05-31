How to recover lost Free Fire account and report hackers through Free Fire Help Center

Garena Free Fire has an exclusive Help Center that acts as customer care support and takes care of all the grievances and complaints of players related to the game.

Hackers and cheaters in the online gaming community are a recurring issue these days. Fortunately, the Help Center of Free Fire aids players in reporting these rule-breakers.

Losing account access while switching devices is also a common problem amongst players. This article showcases a detailed guide on how players can report hackers and recover their lost accounts from Garena's Help Center.

Recovering Free Fire accounts and reporting hackers via Help Center

Account recovery

Here are the three criteria that Garena considers as loss of an account:

Account Ban

Lost Guest Account

Lost FB account

Players can recover lost FB accounts

To recover lost FB accounts, players can follow the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Visit the official login page of Facebook, or click here.

Players can tap on the Forgotten password option

Step 2: Click on the "Forgotten Password" option.

Step 3: Type in the email address or mobile number to search the account. After the profile is identified, users will receive an OTP on the phone.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and reset the password.

Step 5: Run Free Fire and log in using the new password. The original profile will open successfully.

However, for banned and lost guest accounts, Free Fire has strictly stated that there are no recovery methods possible.

Reporting hackers

Here's how players can report hackers to the customer support of Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit this link website and then click on the "Submit a request" tab.

Step 2: Choose the country and fill out the drop-down form. Select the type of request to report (Hacker Report in this case) by clicking the drop-down arrow.

Select the type of hacking

Step 3: Choose the type of cheat/hack used by the hacker. There will be a brief list of different kinds of cheats. Choose the suitable one.

Step 4: Type in the exact in-game name used by the hacker.

Step 5: Players have to attach proof of the hack in a video format. Only hack reports with video attachments as evidence will be accepted. Users must make sure that the video clearly demonstrates that the accused is hacking.

Screenshots will not be permitted as proof since they might be edited.

Click on the "Submit" button

Step 6: After attaching the video file, click on "Submit."

It is necessary to enter accurate data. If the data is incorrect, the appeal will be rejected by Free Fire.

