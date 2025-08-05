How to recover from Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Getting stuck with Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can feel like a real setback, especially if you're running Super Creek's career and aiming for clean training sessions. But unlike the usual conditions that vanish with a quick trip to the infirmary, this one plays by its own rules, and it sticks around until you clear a specific milestone.

Ad

Here's how Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby works, what it affects, and the exact steps to get rid of it.

How to cure Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Super Creek's profile (Image via Cygames Inc.)

You can't sleep it off or hope it vanishes randomly. To get rid of it, you must guide Super Creek to a Top 3 finish in the Kikuka Sho. This is her next major goal race after getting the condition, and the only way to cure it.

Ad

Trending

Once you hit that Top 3 finish, Under the Weather will be replaced with a positive condition called Shining Brightly, which reduces your training failure chance by 5%. It’s a complete reversal that rewards smart planning and race performance.

The Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby condition only appears during Super Creek's career route. You’ll pick it up right after finishing the Sumire Stakes, one of her key objective races.

Ad

Also read - How to achieve the Triple Dreamer Title in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Kikuka Sho Race breakdown

To recover from the condition, here's what you’re walking into at the Kikuka Sho:

Location : Kyoto

: Kyoto Track : Outer

: Outer Direction : Clockwise

: Clockwise Distance : 3000m (Long Distance)

: 3000m (Long Distance) Grade : G1

: G1 Terrain : Turf

: Turf Class : Classic

: Classic Timing : October, Second Half

: October, Second Half Participants : 18

: 18 Time of Day : Day

: Day Required Fans : 7500

: 7500 Fans Gained (1st Place): 12000

It’s a long-distance race, so Super Creek’s stamina build comes in handy here. Make sure she’s properly trained and in good condition. Going in this race doesn’t just remove the condition; it sets her up with one of the most useful buffs in her route.

Ad

What Under the Weather in Umamusume: Pretty Derby does and why you should care

Once Super Creek is affected, Under the Weather raises her training failure chance by 5%. It might not sound too punishing at first, but when you're running low on Energy or pushing important training sessions, that 5% stacks up and can mess with your overall progress.

During this time, it's smart to avoid pushing risky training altogether, especially if her Energy bar isn’t full. Stick to low-stress options like Rest, Light Training, or skipping turns if necessary to avoid unnecessary setbacks.

Ad

Check out - Does energy matter for Umamusume: Pretty Derby races?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.