How to recruit Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a game about building a powerful party of adventurers to take on the world. Every new teammate adds a class to the catalog, making the group more powerful in the ongoing battle against monsters of all sizes.

Monica is a defender who starts with the powerful class Lost Vanguard. She's got one of the highest defense stats in the game, which makes her an unrivaled tank. Keeping her in the party will ensure that a powerful shield preserves the team, so players will want her around.

Adding Monica to the party in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will be used to undergoing hero missions to unlock new party members. Monica is no exception as one will have to beat the quest titled Vandham's Heir to unlock her.

The Vadham's Heir quest is only available after completing the fifth chapter of the game. This means that players will have to go without Monica for a lot of the game's challenges.

To take on the quest, they will have to hang out near the War Room elevator in Swordmarch to overhear a conversation. This chat will grant the information players need to have a discussion of their own.

They will then need to head to a rest spot and choose to discuss Guernica Vadham. This will unlock the Vandham's Heir hero quest, sending players in the right direction.

The quest is easy as they'll just have to pick up three artifacts that belong to the townspeople. They're located in the Aetia Region and will be marked by magnifying glasses on the map.

Just grab those three items, head back to Swordmarch, then go to the Remembrance Stones. Once there, a cutscene will begin and players will gain access to Monica as a hero.

Using Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Monica is one of the best tanks in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, so choosing the right moves for her is important. She needs to hold a firm place on the frontlines and draw the attention of every enemy she can.

Monica's best Combat Art is Taunt Pulse. It consistently deals damage to any enemy that's nearby while also drawing aggro. The key to using Monica effectively is keeping foes focused on her, so this move is perfect to pull this off and deal some damage.

Geo Breaker and Lightning Strike are also both great choices for Monica's Combat Arts. They're both heavy physical attacks that increase aggro by 70% during usage. The former is a small AOE, while the latter hits a single target.

For Talent Arts, grab Thunder Steel to crush machine foes. It deals an extra 70% damage to all mechanical enemies and turns Monica into a beast against many of the game's greatest threats.

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a lot of great heroes to add to the roster, Monica is one of the most powerful defenders that a player can hope for.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far