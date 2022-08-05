Create
Notifications

How to recruit Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The defender of the city at Swordmarch (Image via Monolith Soft)
The defender of the city at Swordmarch (Image via Monolith Soft)
Joshua McCoy
Joshua McCoy
ANALYST
Modified Aug 05, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a game about building a powerful party of adventurers to take on the world. Every new teammate adds a class to the catalog, making the group more powerful in the ongoing battle against monsters of all sizes.

Monica is a defender who starts with the powerful class Lost Vanguard. She's got one of the highest defense stats in the game, which makes her an unrivaled tank. Keeping her in the party will ensure that a powerful shield preserves the team, so players will want her around.

Adding Monica to the party in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A tale of life, tying past to future. #XenobladeChronicles3 is out now on #NintendoSwitch!ninten.do/6013jHZSP https://t.co/QUkQOgV6Pb

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will be used to undergoing hero missions to unlock new party members. Monica is no exception as one will have to beat the quest titled Vandham's Heir to unlock her.

The Vadham's Heir quest is only available after completing the fifth chapter of the game. This means that players will have to go without Monica for a lot of the game's challenges.

To take on the quest, they will have to hang out near the War Room elevator in Swordmarch to overhear a conversation. This chat will grant the information players need to have a discussion of their own.

They will then need to head to a rest spot and choose to discuss Guernica Vadham. This will unlock the Vandham's Heir hero quest, sending players in the right direction.

The quest is easy as they'll just have to pick up three artifacts that belong to the townspeople. They're located in the Aetia Region and will be marked by magnifying glasses on the map.

Just grab those three items, head back to Swordmarch, then go to the Remembrance Stones. Once there, a cutscene will begin and players will gain access to Monica as a hero.

Using Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3, available until 9/1 at 6PM PT. #NintendoSwitchOnlineIcon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: ninten.do/6016jHOgO https://t.co/jc6h0KDrBt

Monica is one of the best tanks in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, so choosing the right moves for her is important. She needs to hold a firm place on the frontlines and draw the attention of every enemy she can.

Monica's best Combat Art is Taunt Pulse. It consistently deals damage to any enemy that's nearby while also drawing aggro. The key to using Monica effectively is keeping foes focused on her, so this move is perfect to pull this off and deal some damage.

Geo Breaker and Lightning Strike are also both great choices for Monica's Combat Arts. They're both heavy physical attacks that increase aggro by 70% during usage. The former is a small AOE, while the latter hits a single target.

Also Read Story Continues below

For Talent Arts, grab Thunder Steel to crush machine foes. It deals an extra 70% damage to all mechanical enemies and turns Monica into a beast against many of the game's greatest threats.

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a lot of great heroes to add to the roster, Monica is one of the most powerful defenders that a player can hope for.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...