How to redeem codes in Dragon Ball Legends: A step-by-step guide

Dragon Ball Legends is a mobile video game that Bandai Namco and Dimps made. Dragon Ball, arguably the most well-known anime in the world, served as its inspiration.

The title offers players excellent incentives by releasing new redemption codes every month. This is in addition to the numerous new codes made available for special occasions.

In addition to providing step-by-step instructions on how to gain various resources, this article will list various active Dragon Ball Legends free reward codes. Players should adhere to these simple instructions to obtain unique incentives and begin in-game upgrades more quickly.

Redeem codes for various rewards in Dragon Ball Legends

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

Fight through 100 floors against progressively stronger enemies to get Goku (DBL16-01S)'s Awakening Z Power & Chrono Crystals! Use Quick Battle to fight continuously and breeze your way through!



#DBLegends #Dragonball

The incredible 3D graphics and characters in Dragon Ball Legends are renowned for making users remember their youth. The PvP option is highly well-liked since it enables them to engage in real-time fights with other Dragon Ball fans worldwide and can reveal the identities of other participants.

Free game codes are necessary to get premium rewards and rapidly advance through the game. The title's creators frequently offer a few occasions where gamers can gather unrestricted redemption tickets for unique benefits and awards.

Some of these codes are given out by the developers on Twitter, much like Coin Master codes.

Additionally, certain in-game occasions and other social media platforms offer extra coupons. Several free redeem codes can be used to get in-game magic resources, including gems, coins, hero shards, summon orbs, senzu beans, and more.

Players may follow these steps to redeem the free codes:

Step 1: After the game has started, tap the player avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen. Additionally, you can find all in-game statistics there, including overall damage, tier, code redemption box, and more.

Step 2: Open a new tab and search for the redeem option. Only active codes should be redeemed via this box, per the players. Codes that have expired cannot be used.

Step 3: Type any active code in the box. The prize that is linked to the code is displayed once a player inputs it.

Step 4: Enter each code in the text field one at a time, then click the exchange button to receive prizes. Then, players can use the new rewards they see in the game's resource section to buy various in-game products.

Active in-game codes for users

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends



ULTRA Super Vegito is here!



If this post reaches 15,000 RTs and shares worldwide, we'll give all players 150 Chrono Crystals!



RT Campaign ends 7/15/2022 6:00 AM (UTC).



#DBLegends

Each free Dragon Ball Legends code can only be used once per gamer. They are also advised to utilize these coupons soon as some may run out at the end of the month.

The following are a few active codes to redeem:

qhebjHH: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

wayline7yz: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems

wayline628: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems

Freepull30: Redeem this code to get 200 Gems and two advanced summon orbs

w3cBk2QJ: Redeem this code to get and get S rank Piccolo

B5kMAvGk: Redeem this code to get 400 Gems

Resource999: Redeem this code to get 199 Gems and 9999 Coins

R5kKCeDw: Redeem this code to get 200 gems and 2 Senzu Beans

Finally, one of the finest ways to upgrade stuff more quickly in RPG games like Dragon Ball Legends and Roblox is by redeeming free tickets. Additionally, it aids in obtaining unique rewards.

Readers should use all of their codes immediately as some may soon expire.

