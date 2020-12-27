The holiday season is passing by and many Fortnite fans have received gift cards for their favorite battle royale mode.

Fortnite gift cards are a way to give players in-game currency, bought outside of the game. V-Bucks are the official currency of Fortnite and a lot of parents load up their little ones' accounts for Christmas.

These Fortnite gift cards work much like any other gift card. There is a code that needs to be located. That code then needs input into the Fortnite account, where V-Bucks will then be loaded and spendable.

How to redeem a Fortnite Gift Card

Image via Epic Games

If a Fortnite gift card has been purchased or received as a present, begin looking for the code found on the back of the card. The code needs to be scratched off so grab a key or a coin. Those work best.

Gently scratch the security covering and reveal the code. Now, head over to the Epic Games website, where the codes will be entered.

Login to the Epic Games accounts that the V-Bucks will be loaded onto. When the username appears in the top right, signifying a successful login, scroll over it with the mouse.

Image via Epic Games

A drop down will appear with a clickable "V-Bucks Code" option. This is where the V-Bucks will be loaded onto the Fortnite account from. Now, click on "Get Started."

Image via Epic Games

This will bring up the page where the Fortnite gift card code can be entered. Supported devices are mentioned, including PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and Mobile.

Image via Epic Games

It is as simple as that. Fortnite gift cards can be 1,000, 2,800, 500, or 13,500 V-Bucks, depending on how expensive the purchaser wants to go. Once the code is in, select next to place it on the Fortnite account.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to those who may have received V-Bucks as a gift. Jump into Fortnite, buy some new cosmetics, and drop from the Battle Bus.