Fortnite has announced that Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, is joining the battle royale.

Fortnite has had what seems like a million crossovers at this point. Marvel Comics has been the main focus, but DC Comics has jumped in every now and then.

With Batman, Catwoman, and now the Last Laugh Bundle including Joker and Poison Ivy, it was only a matter of time before the Green Arrow, and potentially more heroes from the DC universe, show up.

Fortnite Green Arrow skin release date, price, and more

Release Date

Never let the city down 🏹



Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET!



It is no longer speculation. Green Arrow is officially coming to Fortnite. Fortnite Crew members will be able to get their hands on the Emerald Archer in the January Pack.

It is exclusive to Fortnite Crew members on December 31, 2020 at 7 PM ET. Epic Games has added an important note that in order to claim the January Crew Pack, players need to login from their original purchasing platform if it has been over 30 days since their last login from that platform.

Price

The bundle comes included with the Fortnite Crew membership. Players can purchase the recurring membership for $11.99 a month. It can be cancelled anytime, but charges each month until cancellation occurs.

Each month in a row that a player has a Fortnite Crew membership, 1000 V-Bucks will be delivered to their account. This is at no extra charge and is included with whatever Fortnite Crew exclusives are available for that month.

Green Arrow Bundle Details

The Green Arrow skin coming to Fortnite is inspired by Stephen Amell's portrayal of Oliver Queen on the hit CW show Arrow. The skin is not the only thing Fortnite Crew members will receive however.

Players will receive a Tactical Quiver Back Bling, showcasing his assortment of arrows. Along with that, a Boxing Glove Pickaxe is included. This is a call back to one of the Green Arrow's most popular arrows, a boxing glove sent to knock out enemies.

The announcement drew the attention of Stephen Amell himself. The goatee is typically a trademark of the Green Arrow, but it was quite some time in the CW series before the goatee appeared on that version of Oliver Queen.