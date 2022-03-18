How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.6 codes for free Primogems (March 18)

Genshin Impact's 2.6 livestream has revealed three different codes for players to redeem Primogems and other rewards. This is a way for the developers to celebrate the release of a new patch, as well as a way to thank the players for their support.

At the same time, these free Primogems help players to push their pity a bit more so as to pull for the characters that are being released with the new patch. However, it is also important to know the various methods through which the codes can be redeemed.

UT7C2TD8C5ZD - 100 Primogems

3TPUKSV8C5X9 - 100 Primogems

AB7CKBVQULE5 - 100 Primogems

While veterans might know this, new players will have a hard time figuring everything out themselves.

Steps to redeem 300 Primogems for free from Genshin Impact 2.6 patch update

There are two different ways to redeem the codes that are given to players during the livestream. The first is the in-game method and the second is the website method.

Both of these methods are extremely easy.

In-game method for redeeming the free codes from Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

Step 1: Open the main menu by pressing Escape.

Open the main menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go to settings and look for Account.

Go to account (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Inside Account, click on Redeem.

Click on Redeem Now (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Paste the code and confirm the entry.

Type in the code and press Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Website method for redeeming the free codes from Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact website and go to Redeem Rewards.

Open the Redeem Code section on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Type in the necessary details and press Redeem.

Input the details (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the codes have been redeemed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game e-mail. Players will have to claim them before they become unusable.

The 2.6 patch is set to bring forth Kamisato Ayato alongside Ayaka, while Venti reruns. So players should ensure that they redeem the 300 free Primogems as it is a resource that is hard to come by.

