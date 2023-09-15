How to redeem Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes

Genshin Impact's developers recently premiered the 4.1 Special Program, To The Shining To the Stars Shining in the Depths, on this title's official Twitch channel. HoYoverse revealed tons of interesting details about this game's 4.1 update and its upcoming third-year anniversary. In addition to this, the community also received three redemption codes during the premiere.

With the arrival of the highly anticipated Fontaine region, Genshin Impact has seen an increase in its playerbase. For many newcomers, this might be the first livestream they watched. That is why this article will guide players on how they can claim the new redeem codes released in Genshin's 4.1 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes and how to redeem them

4.1 Special Program official banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has released three new redemption codes in their recent 4.1 Special Program:

FB8PFFHT364M: Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 JS96FEZS3P59: Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5

Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 2T86EWGBJP6V: Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000

These codes were released during the Special Program and will expire by September 16, 2023, at 12 am (UTC-4). Hence, make sure to claim them before they are rendered useless.

Redemption guide for 4.1 livestream codes

Use the official website to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method you can use to redeem Genshin Impact's 4.1 redemption codes is to use a dedicated site prepared by HoYoverse officials. Follow these steps to redeem the new codes:

Visit the official website

Click on more and select Redeem Code

Login using the HoYoverse account

Select your server and verify the character nickname

Enter the new redeem codes (one at a time) and hit Redeem

The successful redemption of a livestream code will prompt a dialog, saying, "Redeemed Successfully." It is also worth mentioning that you must link your Genshin Impact account with their HoYoLAB account for this method to work.

In-game method to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can also claim the livestream codes through in-game settings. Genshin Impact has an in-built redeem feature that can be used in such situations. To use this method, follow these steps:

Launch the game and log in using your credentials

Open Paimon's Menu

Go to the in-game settings (looks like a cogwheel)

Look for the Account section and click on Redeem now

Enter a livestream code and hit Exchange.

Successfully claiming a code with this method will bring a dialog box saying "Redemption Complete." Irrespective of which method is used, players can later check their in-game mailbox to collect 300 Primogems and other useful resources.

Overall, Special Programs are a great way for gamers to get their hands on tons of free Primogems. Apart from the redeem codes, the 4.1 livestream has revealed a lot of new information about upcoming characters, events, regions, and more.