How to redeem Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes for free Primogems

Genshin Impact released three new redemption codes during the version 4.3 Special Program livestream. Travelers can redeem them to obtain 300 Primogems, Mora, and other in-game rewards for free. It is important to note that all three codes will expire on December 8, 2023, at 11:00 PM (UTC-5), so players are advised to claim the freebies as early as possible.

There are two ways to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. Most experienced players would already know this, but it might be difficult for beginners. Thus, this article will list all three livestream codes along with a guide on how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes and how to redeem them

V4.3 livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all three livestream redeem codes:

RS99D5LVTM6V: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. UBRQC4MCT4PZ: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 8BQ9CMMVS5PM: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

As mentioned earlier, these codes will remain valid only until December 8, 2023, 11:00 PM (UTC-5). Players are recommended to redeem them as early as possible to get the free Primogems. After redeeming a code, the rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Speaking of which, there are only two methods to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. The first is to use it on the game's official website, which is pretty handy and faster if you don't want to open the game just to use the code. The other method is to do it via in-game settings in the Paimon Menu. You can find a step-by-step guide to redeem the codes using both methods below.

Redeem code on the official website

Redeeming code on the official website. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first option to redeem a code is to go to the game's official website and follow these steps:

Click on Redeem Code on the main menu at the top of the screen.

Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Select your server and enter the valid redemption code.

Finally, click on Redeem.

Once you have entered all the redeem codes, the rewards will be sent to your account's mailbox within 15 minutes. This method is usually recommended to players who don't want or can't open Genshin Impact just to use a code.

Redeeming the code via in-game settings

You can redeem a code through the settings. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps for the second method:

Log into Genshin Impact and open the Settings.

Go to Account and click on Redeem Now.

Enter the code and click Exchange.

You can usually collect the rewards immediately after redeeming the codes, but it can sometimes take up to 15 minutes to receive the items.