How to reduce Genshin Impact size on PC

Genshin Impact, being an open-world game, takes up a lot of storage on PC and mobile platforms. Accordingly, lack of storage is currently one of the biggest problems for players around the world.

miHoYo certainly realizes this, and has introduced some great ways to reduce the size of Genshin Impact on PC as well as mobile.

Each update brings a ton of new content that increases the game's overall size. Hence, players must use the method mentioned below to manage their data.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/h1kdKdpGEz

Genshin Impact players can reduce game size on PC by deleting voice packs

Players can enjoy Genshin Impact in several languages, including English, Japanese, Korean and, of course, Chinese.

This is undoubtedly a great feature, but it significantly adds to the game's storage. It is worth noting that Teyvat in Genshin Impact comprises three gigantic nations with a plethora of NPCs. Moreover, there are over 30 playable characters with unique voice lines.

Surprisingly, an audio pack for a single language has over 4 GB of data. Hence, players can uninstall the voice packs that they do not want to keep, and drastically reduce Genshin Impact's size.

Genshin Impact voice pack size (Image via Genshin Impact)

The method works on PC as well as mobile platforms, and the procedure to do so is simple as well.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact voice packs on PC

To delete the voice pack, players must go to their in-game settings and choose the Language option. In the bottom-right corner, they will find the option "Manage Voice-Over Files".

The Manage Voice-Over Files option displays all the voice packs that players have downloaded and their respective sizes. They can then choose the packs they wish to keep and delete the unrequired ones.

How to delete voice packs in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This can help in reducing at least 4GB of data on PC. It is a simple, yet effective way to boost the system's performance.

Also Read

As of now, Genshin Impact is going through a rough patch as miHoYo is facing severe backlash for the lack of anniversary rewards. However, the developer has now increased the rewards, and it is safe to assume that the review bombing on Google Play Store will come to an end.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far