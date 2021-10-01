Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards bring Fragile Resins and free Primogems on Day 2

Genshin Impact fans can get 400 Primogems and two Fraile Resins on Day 2 of the Anniversary event.

Some Genshin Impact fans were pleased to receive 400 Primogems and Wings of Shimmering Galaxy on Day 1. As today brings them another 400 Primogems, it seems likely that players will earn 1,600 Primogems in total throughout the four days. There are still two more days for Genshin Impact players to receive additional rewards.

Day 2's rewards came in the mail titled "Thank You to All Our Travelers(2/4)". The mail's text is identical to Day 1, as it reminds players to check out the online concert on October 3, 2021. The only difference between the two day's mails is that players get two Fragile Resins on Day 2 instead of a Wind Glider skin.

Note: The rewards will arrive at different servers at varying times. Those living in the US won't receive the 400 Primogems and two Fragile Resins simultaneously as players on the Asian servers. They will still get the rewards, but players should be patient until then.

Fragile Resin restores a player's Original Resin by 60. As Genshin Impact players receive two of them on Day 2 of the Anniversary rewards, it will reinstate 120 Original Resin in total.

Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards Day 2: Include Fragile Resins and free Primogems

The Day-2 rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers should keep in mind that they can use up to 20 Fragile Resins at a time. Genshin Impact players can use their 400 Primogems however they desire.

Genshin Impact players can use Fragile Resin by:

Opening up their inventory. Going to "Precious Items" (second-to-last tab). Selecting the Fragile Resin. Clicking on the "Use" button.

Alternatively, they can use it by:

Opening up the map. Clicking on the "+" near their Original Resin. Selecting the Fragile Resin. Clicking on the "Use" button.

Genshin Impact players can use their Fragile Resin whenever they want. Likewise, there is no expiration date on the Primogems they receive via Day 2 of the Anniversary rewards.

Also Read

Day 2 of the Anniversary rewards aren't much different compared to Day 1 on Twitter. Some players enjoy the free items, while others still want more rewarding options. It's still early in the day, so it's too soon to know the overall consensus on Twitter.

Genshin Impact players have received 800 Primogems, two Fragile Resins, and a Wings of Shimmery Galaxy in the past two days. miHoYo hasn't officially unveiled what the upcoming two days will bring for players. Players can only assume that they will get 800 more Primogems at the very least.

Edited by R. Elahi