How to register for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta Test on mobiles? Release date, Available platforms, and more

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta test is approaching, and fans can now sign up for it. The title is currently under development at Level Infinite. Assassin's Creed, one of the biggest gaming franchises, was introduced by Ubisoft in 2007. Since then, multiple titles have been released for PC, consoles, and mobile devices. This upcoming Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is the latest addition to its massive collection.

After a technical test, this open-world title is preparing intensely for its forthcoming first closed beta test. Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta test will be available for a limited number of players globally. This article provides all details about how to join the test for this upcoming title.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta test will start on August 3, 2023

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade beta test is available for Android and iOS devices. (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite opened the recruitment process for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade's closed beta test on July 17, 2023. It is scheduled to be held from August 3 to August 11, 2023. The test will only recruit a maximum of 5000 testers globally, and servers will go live from North America and Western Europe.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta will be available on Android and iOS devices. Before the test starts, the recruitment process requires participants to fill out a questionnaire open until July 27, 2023. After which, the developers will randomly send invitations beginning from July 27 to July 31, 2023. Until August 1, 2023, eligible testers can pre-download the test application of this upcoming mobile RPG title.

How to sign up for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta test?

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be set in 3rd century China. (Image via Level Infinite)

You can register for the Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta test by filling up and submitting the developer-provided questionnaire. However, before that, you should make an account on the Level Infinite Pass and register on the title's website. Follow these steps to register for this action-adventure title:

Visit Assassin's Creed Codename Jade's official website. Click the Register & Subscribe button on the top right of the page. If you have a Level Infinite Pass account, enter your ID, password and tap the Login button. That's it. You're registered to the title's website.

New people can create an account by switching to the Password tab and hitting the Register Now button. Then, enter your preferred email address and tap the Send button.

Level Infinite will send you a verification code on your email ID. Copy the code, go to the website, and paste it into the box. Then, click the Continue button and do as instructed to create an account. Upon completion, you will register on the website and receive all the latest information about the title in your email.

Sign up for the test after completing the registration process. Here are the steps to register for the Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta test:

Join the title's Official Discord Channel from the invitation link. (https://discord.gg/x8pdGTsmU3) Complete the process and join, and search for the #faq channel. Under Question No. 6, you will find a link to the Questionnaire form. Fill up the form and hit Submit. You will successfully registered for the test.

The developers will send random invitations to the potential testers' email IDs. Check your inbox frequently after the invitation period starts to not miss out on the invitation to download this action game.

What are the minimum requirements for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta test?

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be an open-world action-adventure title. (Image via Level Infinite)

The developers at Level Infinite have set minimum requirements to run the test app for this open-world title. Here are the details and download size for each mobile device:

For Android

CPU: Snapdragon 865 or above

OS: Android 11.0 or above

Download size: 11 GB

11 GB Minimum free Space: 12 GB

For iOS

Device: iPhone

OS: iOS 11 or above

Download size: 11.3 GB

11.3 GB Minimum free space: 12 GB

After downloading the app, players must log in using the Level Infinite Pass to enter its open-world set in ancient China. The Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta test will be available to download from TestFlight App for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.