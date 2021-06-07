How to register as an attendee at the E3 2021

After its absence last year, the annual Electronic Expo, more commonly known as E3, is returning as E3 2021, a digital-only event.

For the first time since its inception in 1995, E3 was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. It is returning in 2021 but as a completely digital event instead of being hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.

1995: Michael Jordan came out of retirement, "Gangsta's Paradise" topped the Billboard Hot 100 and E3 made its debut. So much has changed in the gaming industry in 26 years so @khailanonymous put together a trip back in time to our very FIRST show for this year's #E32021. pic.twitter.com/S1IUP88qyt — E3 (@E3) June 4, 2021

Being a digital event, everyone from every corner of the world can watch the E3 2021 and other associated events.

The fan registration process for E3 2021

As the Electronic Entertainment Expo moves on to an exclusive digital platform for the first time, several changes to attendee registration have been made.

For the first time, anyone can join the event, completely free, as a fan.

If you’d like to set a reminder for when #E32021 goes live here on Twitter, please use this link and click the “set a reminder” button on the other side 👍🏼



https://t.co/d6F31EHOWJ — E3 (@E3) June 3, 2021

To register, attendees will need to visit here and select the attendee type from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, attendees can also visit this web portal and select the attendee type from there.

The categories of attendee registrations are as follows:

Fan - for the general audience

Industry - for publishers and developers

Media - for press and media

Influencer/ Creator - for co-streamers

Exhibitors Only - for exhibitors

After selecting the relevant category (fan), attendees need to fill up a form with details and create an account. They will be able to attend and stream the event from both the E3 2021 web portal and the E3 2021 application, available both on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Registration and application accessibility questions

The E3 2021 is taking place on a digital platform. With all the panels being streamed on associated YouTube channels, a question may be raised regarding registration requirements.

According to the official E3 2021 fan registration FAQs, the registration will provide attendees with the following advantages:

The ability to create a unique profile with a variety of exciting customizations

Gamification across the app that will appear on the user’s profile

Real-time activity feed that includes upcoming and past activities, social and editorial content, publisher and developer events, general programming, and other specific content that is suggested to the user based on their interests

Interactive “booths” from participating exhibitors

Social media sharing and interaction through the feed

Discussion forums

Interactive meetups and lounges

Calendaring system to display events

The FAQs also provide an insight into how the web portal and the app will provide unique functionalities for registered attendees:

The registration process for E3 2021 digital has already begun, and interested attendees should get themselves registered before June 12th.

Edited by Ravi Iyer