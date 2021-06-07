How to register as an attendee at the E3 2021

After its absence last year, the annual Electronic Expo, more commonly known as E3, is returning as E3 2021, a digital-only event.
For the first time since its inception in 1995, E3 was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. It is returning in 2021 but as a completely digital event instead of being hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.
Being a digital event, everyone from every corner of the world can watch the E3 2021 and other associated events.
The fan registration process for E3 2021
As the Electronic Entertainment Expo moves on to an exclusive digital platform for the first time, several changes to attendee registration have been made.
For the first time, anyone can join the event, completely free, as a fan.
To register, attendees will need to visit here and select the attendee type from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, attendees can also visit this web portal and select the attendee type from there.
The categories of attendee registrations are as follows:
- Fan - for the general audience
- Industry - for publishers and developers
- Media - for press and media
- Influencer/ Creator - for co-streamers
- Exhibitors Only - for exhibitors
After selecting the relevant category (fan), attendees need to fill up a form with details and create an account. They will be able to attend and stream the event from both the E3 2021 web portal and the E3 2021 application, available both on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Registration and application accessibility questions
The E3 2021 is taking place on a digital platform. With all the panels being streamed on associated YouTube channels, a question may be raised regarding registration requirements.
According to the official E3 2021 fan registration FAQs, the registration will provide attendees with the following advantages:
- The ability to create a unique profile with a variety of exciting customizations
- Gamification across the app that will appear on the user’s profile
- Real-time activity feed that includes upcoming and past activities, social and editorial content, publisher and developer events, general programming, and other specific content that is suggested to the user based on their interests
- Interactive “booths” from participating exhibitors
- Social media sharing and interaction through the feed
- Discussion forums
- Interactive meetups and lounges
- Calendaring system to display events
The FAQs also provide an insight into how the web portal and the app will provide unique functionalities for registered attendees:
The registration process for E3 2021 digital has already begun, and interested attendees should get themselves registered before June 12th.