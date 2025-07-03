How to remove bots in CS2

If you want to remove bots in CS2, you've come to the right place. Bots in Counter-Strike are quite an important part of the game. While they are generally not as useful in online matches, they play a key role in devising practice scenarios within the title. Whether you want to craft your very own Counter-Strike 2 practice map or just want to hop on offline deathmatch to warm your hands up, you will be utilizing bots.
There are various commands associated with these entities, and in this article, we will be focusing on how to remove them and some other accessory commands. To know more, read below.
A guide to remove bots in CS2
If you're planning to join an offline match and curate it as per your needs, you must first remove all bots. Here's a step-by-step guide to help remove bots in CS2:
- Launch CS2, and open the settings page.
- Go to the 'Game Settings' tab and toggle on the option for 'Developer Console'
- Once you've done that, proceed to go to the 'Offline Match' section and host a game of your choice.
- After loading into the game, choose a side.
- Now, press '~' on your keyboard to open the dev console.
- Here, input the command 'sv_cheats 1'. This will allow you to modify the settings of your match as per your requirements.
- Upon doing so, input 'bot_kick' into the console
Following these steps will help you remove bots in CS2. Once you've done that, you can now input all the necessary commands required to curate the match as per your requirements.
The 'bot_kick' command removes bots from both teams in the game. In the event that you want to remove a specific bot in CS2, or alternatively, the entire bot roster from either of the teams, you can input the following commands:
- bot_kick [name]: This will allow you to remove a specific bot from the game.
- bot_kick_ct: This will allow you to remove all bots from the Counter-Terrorist side.
- bot_kick_t: This will remove all bots from the Terrorist side.
Furthermore, you can also tweak their behavior and difficulty by inserting the following commands in the game:
- bot_stop 1: Stops bots in their exact position.
- bot_place: You can place a bot at the location where your cursor is aimed at
- bot_difficulty [0-3]: With this command, you can set the difficulty rating of the bots. 0 reflects the easiest level, while 3 reflects the toughest gameplay level.
That's everything that you need to know about how you can remove bots in CS2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
