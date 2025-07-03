How to remove bots in CS2

If you want to remove bots in CS2, you've come to the right place. Bots in Counter-Strike are quite an important part of the game. While they are generally not as useful in online matches, they play a key role in devising practice scenarios within the title. Whether you want to craft your very own Counter-Strike 2 practice map or just want to hop on offline deathmatch to warm your hands up, you will be utilizing bots.

Ad

There are various commands associated with these entities, and in this article, we will be focusing on how to remove them and some other accessory commands. To know more, read below.

A guide to remove bots in CS2

If you're planning to join an offline match and curate it as per your needs, you must first remove all bots. Here's a step-by-step guide to help remove bots in CS2:

Ad

Trending

Launch CS2, and open the settings page. Go to the 'Game Settings' tab and toggle on the option for 'Developer Console' Once you've done that, proceed to go to the 'Offline Match' section and host a game of your choice. After loading into the game, choose a side. Now, press '~' on your keyboard to open the dev console. Here, input the command 'sv_cheats 1'. This will allow you to modify the settings of your match as per your requirements. Upon doing so, input 'bot_kick' into the console

Ad

Following these steps will help you remove bots in CS2. Once you've done that, you can now input all the necessary commands required to curate the match as per your requirements.

Using the dev console in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

Read more: Best CS2 Console Commands you need to know

Ad

The 'bot_kick' command removes bots from both teams in the game. In the event that you want to remove a specific bot in CS2, or alternatively, the entire bot roster from either of the teams, you can input the following commands:

bot_kick [name]: This will allow you to remove a specific bot from the game.

This will allow you to remove a specific bot from the game. bot_kick_ct: This will allow you to remove all bots from the Counter-Terrorist side.

This will allow you to remove all bots from the Counter-Terrorist side. bot_kick_t: This will remove all bots from the Terrorist side.

Ad

Furthermore, you can also tweak their behavior and difficulty by inserting the following commands in the game:

bot_stop 1: Stops bots in their exact position.

Stops bots in their exact position. bot_place: You can place a bot at the location where your cursor is aimed at

You can place a bot at the location where your cursor is aimed at bot_difficulty [0-3]: With this command, you can set the difficulty rating of the bots. 0 reflects the easiest level, while 3 reflects the toughest gameplay level.

Check out: CS2 server uses different class tables error: Possible reasons and fixes

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about how you can remove bots in CS2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.